This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of Jan. 6-12. Each listing includes the address and sales price.
80132
1118 Yellow Dogwood Heights...$283,000
16988 Park Trail Drive………$450,000
2558 Lake of The Rockies Drive...$471,600
2510 Lake of The Rockies Drive...$520,600
17791 Lake Side Drive………$558,600
967 Graywoods Terrace……..$886,700
80921
4420 Slide Circle…………….$260,000
1731 Spring Water Point……$306,200
1737 Spring Water Point……$326,500
15570 Holbein Drive……….$369,900
14430 Bermuda Dunes Way...$479,900
1086 Kelso Place…………….$518,500
1844 Clayhouse Drive………$522,000
12433 Carmel Ridge Road…..$616,900
12422 Arrow Creek Court…..$800,000
2277 Rainbows End Point…..$915,000