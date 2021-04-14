This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded Jan. 4-10. Each listing includes the address and sales price.
80132
4677 S. Sleepy Hollow Circle...$250,000
20512 W. Thunder Road...........$350,000
1854 Peak Prairie Lane..............$384,148
560 Portland Road....................$455,000
1762 Willow Park Way..............$470,000
395 Oxbow Drive......................$475,000
462 Saber Creek Drive..............$539,900
334 Winding Meadow Way.......$550,000
15795 Candle Creek Drive........$570,000
250 Lost Creek Way..................$600,000
15612 Colorado Central Way...$670,000
907 Graywoods Terrace............$807,903
1303 Old Cedar Cove...............$890,000
17220 Colonial Park Drive........$975,000
18460 Highway 83.................$1,055,000
19858 Kershaw Court............$1,089,000
80921
9460 Broken Bow Court............$350,000
14686 Blue Wings Way..............$480,000
1979 Ruffino Drive...................$592,962
13345 Cedarville Way...............$954,800