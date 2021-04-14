Key in door

Photo courtesy of Metro Creative Connection

This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded Jan. 4-10. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80132

4677 S. Sleepy Hollow Circle...$250,000

20512 W. Thunder Road...........$350,000

1854 Peak Prairie Lane..............$384,148

560 Portland Road....................$455,000

1762 Willow Park Way..............$470,000

395 Oxbow Drive......................$475,000

462 Saber Creek Drive..............$539,900

334 Winding Meadow Way.......$550,000

15795 Candle Creek Drive........$570,000

250 Lost Creek Way..................$600,000

15612 Colorado Central Way...$670,000

907 Graywoods Terrace............$807,903

1303 Old Cedar Cove...............$890,000

17220 Colonial Park Drive........$975,000

18460 Highway 83.................$1,055,000

19858 Kershaw Court............$1,089,000

80921

9460 Broken Bow Court............$350,000

14686 Blue Wings Way..............$480,000

1979 Ruffino Drive...................$592,962

13345 Cedarville Way...............$954,800

Tags

Load comments