Couple with keys to new home
Courtesy of Metro Creative Connection

This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded Jan. 31-Feb. 16, 2022.

80132

2197 Pepperwood Drive.....................$235,800

331 Grandwood Drive......................…$285,000

54 S. Washington St........................…$410,000

1417 Red Mica Way...........................…$425,000

2035 Peak Prairie Lane..................…$429,685

2023 Peak Prairie Lane..................…$499,852

16762 Roaming Elk Drive.................…$503,449

16947 Buffalo Valley Path.................…$519,500

19395 Indian Summer Lane.............…$584,300

16822 Roaming Elk Drive...................…$585,733

18935 Birchwood Way....................…$665,000

15528 Colorado Central Way............…$705,000

15819 Bridle Ridge Drive...................…$710,500

15883 Paiute Circle...........................…$740,000

18250 Lakeview Lane.....................…$765,000

1515 Coronado Beach Drive.............…$786,000

16778 Buffalo Valley Path.................…$795,000

19065 Greenbrier Lane..................…$800,000

515 Congressional Drive.................…$800,000

1255 Sanctuary Rim Drive...............…$980,000

285 Estrella Lane...........................…$1,210,000

80908

638 Autumn Place............................…$285,428

8768 Eckberg Heights....................…$342,000

7765 Forest Meadows Ave...............…$384,000

1650 Rose Quartz Heights.................…$415,815

1626 Rose Quartz Heights................…$420,090

8830 Drivey Needle Place...............…$425,000

1638 Rose Quartz Heights...............…$428,460

7946 Hardwood Circle...................…$492,500

7165 Red Cardinal Loop..................…$520,000

7618 Forest Valley Loop..................…$520,000

8973 Yellowtail Way.........................…$546,915

15025 Reiner Court...................…......$590,000

7053 Leaf Wood Court...................…$635,000

80921

5209 Mountain Peak Point..............…$392,500

8765 Hoopla Way..............................…$462,801

2233 Silver Creek Drive...................…$697,000

2222 Solterra St.................................…$717,330

1532 Smoochers Circle...................…$725,000

11558 Silver Charm Way...................…$750,729

2233 Solterra St................................…$819,307

12549 Chianti Court..........................…$901,028

1145 Seattle Slew Heights...................…$981,811

2980 Benet Lane...........................…$1,473,750

Tags

Load comments