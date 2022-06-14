This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded Jan. 31-Feb. 16, 2022.
80132
2197 Pepperwood Drive.....................$235,800
331 Grandwood Drive......................…$285,000
54 S. Washington St........................…$410,000
1417 Red Mica Way...........................…$425,000
2035 Peak Prairie Lane..................…$429,685
2023 Peak Prairie Lane..................…$499,852
16762 Roaming Elk Drive.................…$503,449
16947 Buffalo Valley Path.................…$519,500
19395 Indian Summer Lane.............…$584,300
16822 Roaming Elk Drive...................…$585,733
18935 Birchwood Way....................…$665,000
15528 Colorado Central Way............…$705,000
15819 Bridle Ridge Drive...................…$710,500
15883 Paiute Circle...........................…$740,000
18250 Lakeview Lane.....................…$765,000
1515 Coronado Beach Drive.............…$786,000
16778 Buffalo Valley Path.................…$795,000
19065 Greenbrier Lane..................…$800,000
515 Congressional Drive.................…$800,000
1255 Sanctuary Rim Drive...............…$980,000
285 Estrella Lane...........................…$1,210,000
80908
638 Autumn Place............................…$285,428
8768 Eckberg Heights....................…$342,000
7765 Forest Meadows Ave...............…$384,000
1650 Rose Quartz Heights.................…$415,815
1626 Rose Quartz Heights................…$420,090
8830 Drivey Needle Place...............…$425,000
1638 Rose Quartz Heights...............…$428,460
7946 Hardwood Circle...................…$492,500
7165 Red Cardinal Loop..................…$520,000
7618 Forest Valley Loop..................…$520,000
8973 Yellowtail Way.........................…$546,915
15025 Reiner Court...................…......$590,000
7053 Leaf Wood Court...................…$635,000
80921
5209 Mountain Peak Point..............…$392,500
8765 Hoopla Way..............................…$462,801
2233 Silver Creek Drive...................…$697,000
2222 Solterra St.................................…$717,330
1532 Smoochers Circle...................…$725,000
11558 Silver Charm Way...................…$750,729
2233 Solterra St................................…$819,307
12549 Chianti Court..........................…$901,028
1145 Seattle Slew Heights...................…$981,811
2980 Benet Lane...........................…$1,473,750