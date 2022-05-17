Couple with keys to new home
This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded Jan. 3-9, 2022.

80132

7686 Sandy Springs Point...................…$287,500

2873 Tumblewood Grove.....................…$315,000

437 Oxbow Drive...................................…$571,000

334 Mcshane Place..............................…$615,000

2362 Pelican Bay Drive.......................…$650,000

3794 Forest Lakes Drive........................…$691,871

18745 Arrowwood Drive....................…$700,000

17740 E. Caribou Drive.........................…$725,000

20065 Doewood Drive........................…$742,000

15950 Midland Valley Way..................…$750,000

3102 Waterfront Drive.........................…$760,000

1385 Regatta Lane.............................…$765,000

19950 Talking Rock Heights................…$810,000

16384 Morning Rise Lane..................…$846,043

16474 Morning Rise Lane..................…$890,334

235 Cobblestone Way.......................…$900,000

844 Long Timber Lane..................…$2,100,000

80133

29 Sailing Way.....................................…$579,000

80908

6383 Altman Drive...............................…$354,035

830 N. Union Blvd................................…$417,000

7832 Seibert Heights...........................…$427,375

1842 Rose Quartz Heights..................…$430,000

7716 Almond Wood Loop..................…$499,990

7704 Almond Wood Loop..................…$504,209

17815 Grama Ridge...............................…$604,013

10853 Echo Canyon Drive...................…$622,000

8704 Vanderwood Road...................…$657,500

9245 Hardin Road............................…$1,100,000

14834 Snowy Pine Point...................…$1,360,000

80921

4820 Pathfinder Drive.......................…$405,000

6361 Hijinks Lane................................…$415,698

9958 Golf Crest Drive........................…$428,984

198 Luxury Lane.............................…...$430,000

11875 Wildwood Ridge Drive...............…$435,000

9354 Cut Bank Drive.............................…$491,176

2822 Pony Club Lane........................…$504,290

2813 Pony Club Lane...........................…$515,459

13275 Cake Bread Heights..................…$595,000

1280 Almagre Peak Drive...................…$600,000

18365 Sloan Lane..............................…$630,000

2262 Solterra St.................................…$899,900

