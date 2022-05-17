This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded Jan. 3-9, 2022.
80132
7686 Sandy Springs Point...................…$287,500
2873 Tumblewood Grove.....................…$315,000
437 Oxbow Drive...................................…$571,000
334 Mcshane Place..............................…$615,000
2362 Pelican Bay Drive.......................…$650,000
3794 Forest Lakes Drive........................…$691,871
18745 Arrowwood Drive....................…$700,000
17740 E. Caribou Drive.........................…$725,000
20065 Doewood Drive........................…$742,000
15950 Midland Valley Way..................…$750,000
3102 Waterfront Drive.........................…$760,000
1385 Regatta Lane.............................…$765,000
19950 Talking Rock Heights................…$810,000
16384 Morning Rise Lane..................…$846,043
16474 Morning Rise Lane..................…$890,334
235 Cobblestone Way.......................…$900,000
844 Long Timber Lane..................…$2,100,000
80133
29 Sailing Way.....................................…$579,000
80908
6383 Altman Drive...............................…$354,035
830 N. Union Blvd................................…$417,000
7832 Seibert Heights...........................…$427,375
1842 Rose Quartz Heights..................…$430,000
7716 Almond Wood Loop..................…$499,990
7704 Almond Wood Loop..................…$504,209
17815 Grama Ridge...............................…$604,013
10853 Echo Canyon Drive...................…$622,000
8704 Vanderwood Road...................…$657,500
9245 Hardin Road............................…$1,100,000
14834 Snowy Pine Point...................…$1,360,000
80921
4820 Pathfinder Drive.......................…$405,000
6361 Hijinks Lane................................…$415,698
9958 Golf Crest Drive........................…$428,984
198 Luxury Lane.............................…...$430,000
11875 Wildwood Ridge Drive...............…$435,000
9354 Cut Bank Drive.............................…$491,176
2822 Pony Club Lane........................…$504,290
2813 Pony Club Lane...........................…$515,459
13275 Cake Bread Heights..................…$595,000
1280 Almagre Peak Drive...................…$600,000
18365 Sloan Lane..............................…$630,000
2262 Solterra St.................................…$899,900