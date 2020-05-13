This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of Jan. 27-Feb. 2. Each listing includes the address and sales price.
80132
7384 Banyan Road………..…$369,900
15717 Long Valley Drive……$517,000
15738 Long Valley Drive……$538,100
1525 Catnap Lane……………$600,000
1585 Capadaro Court………..$627,100
16260 Sunrise Glory Lane…..$644,600
6080 Gambler Place…………$695,500
16026 Sunrise Glory Lane…..$898,600
80921
6311 Suncroft Lane…………...$81,000
17564 Leisure Lake Drive…..$380,000
860 Black Arrow Drive………$572,500
1168 Barbaro Terrace………..$686,000