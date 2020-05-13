neighborhood real estate

This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of Jan. 27-Feb. 2. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80132

7384 Banyan Road………..…$369,900

15717 Long Valley Drive……$517,000

15738 Long Valley Drive……$538,100

1525 Catnap Lane……………$600,000

1585 Capadaro Court………..$627,100

16260 Sunrise Glory Lane…..$644,600

6080 Gambler Place…………$695,500

16026 Sunrise Glory Lane…..$898,600

80921

6311 Suncroft Lane…………...$81,000

17564 Leisure Lake Drive…..$380,000

860 Black Arrow Drive………$572,500

1168 Barbaro Terrace………..$686,000

