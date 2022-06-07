Couple with keys to new home
This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded Jan. 24-30, 2022.

80132

16391 Rustlers Range Point..................$412,278

1120 Allegheny Drive........................…$500,000

1056 Parkline Lane...........................…$597,272

1445 Coronado Beach Drive............…$666,657

15745 Blue Pearl Court....................…$700,000

16344 Golden Sun Way.....................…$750,831

4183 Forest Lakes Drive.....................…$831,647

1823 Painter Drive............................…$834,000

17936 Lake Side Drive.....................…$850,000

4153 Forest Lakes Drive.....................…$865,746

16312 Morning Rise Lane..................…$954,539

17825 Solitude Court....................…$1,050,000

3125 Hamal Circle.............................…$1,187,000

80133

7675 Drivey Willow Way...................…$533,750

80908

1460 Bellaire Drive..............................…$93,500

1644 Rose Quartz Heights................…$369,740

7640 Red Fir Point.............................…$371,000

7506 Mount Elbert Point.......................$397,125

1661 Rose Quartz Heights................…$406,858

7524 Mount Elbert Point...................…$419,400

7518 Mount Elbert Point...................…$433,600

7719 Ochre View................................…$466,710

8079 HaRoadwood Circle...............…$475,000

7558 Forest Valley Loop..................…$496,000

6390 Shoup Road............................…$575,000

7405 Meadowpine Drive.................…$890,000

16579 Winsome Way.......................…$1,170,562

4512 Settlers Ranch Road..............…$1,395,000

4740 Foxchase Way......................…$1,950,000

80921

2107 W Bijou St.................................…$160,000

4580 S Anjelina Circle......................…$193,500

1785 Spring Water Point...................…$455,000

835 Citrine View..............................…$495,000

5984 Bennach Grove......................…$602,000

2210 Silver Creek Drive.....................…$634,687

1641 Lily Lake Drive........................…$636,000

11845 Artful Way................................…$638,120

2186 Silver Creek Drive.....................…$664,924

2352 Solterra St...............................…$673,803

13136 Thumbprint Court..................…$730,000

1747 Redbank Drive........................…$1,250,000

