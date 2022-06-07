This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded Jan. 24-30, 2022.
80132
16391 Rustlers Range Point..................$412,278
1120 Allegheny Drive........................…$500,000
1056 Parkline Lane...........................…$597,272
1445 Coronado Beach Drive............…$666,657
15745 Blue Pearl Court....................…$700,000
16344 Golden Sun Way.....................…$750,831
4183 Forest Lakes Drive.....................…$831,647
1823 Painter Drive............................…$834,000
17936 Lake Side Drive.....................…$850,000
4153 Forest Lakes Drive.....................…$865,746
16312 Morning Rise Lane..................…$954,539
17825 Solitude Court....................…$1,050,000
3125 Hamal Circle.............................…$1,187,000
80133
7675 Drivey Willow Way...................…$533,750
80908
1460 Bellaire Drive..............................…$93,500
1644 Rose Quartz Heights................…$369,740
7640 Red Fir Point.............................…$371,000
7506 Mount Elbert Point.......................$397,125
1661 Rose Quartz Heights................…$406,858
7524 Mount Elbert Point...................…$419,400
7518 Mount Elbert Point...................…$433,600
7719 Ochre View................................…$466,710
8079 HaRoadwood Circle...............…$475,000
7558 Forest Valley Loop..................…$496,000
6390 Shoup Road............................…$575,000
7405 Meadowpine Drive.................…$890,000
16579 Winsome Way.......................…$1,170,562
4512 Settlers Ranch Road..............…$1,395,000
4740 Foxchase Way......................…$1,950,000
80921
2107 W Bijou St.................................…$160,000
4580 S Anjelina Circle......................…$193,500
1785 Spring Water Point...................…$455,000
835 Citrine View..............................…$495,000
5984 Bennach Grove......................…$602,000
2210 Silver Creek Drive.....................…$634,687
1641 Lily Lake Drive........................…$636,000
11845 Artful Way................................…$638,120
2186 Silver Creek Drive.....................…$664,924
2352 Solterra St...............................…$673,803
13136 Thumbprint Court..................…$730,000
1747 Redbank Drive........................…$1,250,000