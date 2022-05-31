Couple with keys to new home
Courtesy of Metro Creative Connection

This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded Jan. 17-23, 2022.

80132

1503 Parkway Drive.................................$325,100

17047 Blue Mist Grove........................…$337,900

1503 Parkway Drive.............................…$339,900

16349 Rustlers Range Point.............…$366,433

16363 Rustlers Range Point...............…$387,318

2059 Peak Prairie Lane....................…$435,443

2047 Peak Prairie Lane....................…$488,306

18170 Briarhaven Court.....................…$570,000

2153 Wagon Gap Trail........................…$575,000

13 Granite Circle..................................…$605,000

16726 Roaming Elk Drive....................…$627,918

235 Jack Boot Way..............................…$671,000

4004 Forest Lakes Drive..................…$682,346

16444 Mountain Glory Drive..............…$693,096

1069 Panoramic Drive........................…$743,803

15697 James Gate Place....................…$750,000

1403 Coronado Beach Drive................…$773,352

679 Panoramic Drive........................…$862,395

861 Panoramic Drive............................…$892,726

2260 White Cliff Way........................…$900,000

3005 Peak View Blvd........................…$920,000

16330 Morning Rise Lane................…$1,026,065

80133

4310 Red Forest Road........................…$215,000

4310 Red Forest Road........................…$215,000

330 Hilltop Road.................................…$471,000

80908

14250 Whistling Hills Lane.................…$285,000

23739 Redtail Drive.............................…$302,470

14250 Whistling Hills Lane..................…$324,000

2830 Rio Vista Drive...........................…$350,000

5777 Tuckerman Lane......................…$380,000

7745 Forest Meadows Ave...................…$419,302

12205 North Juniper Drive................…$450,000

7680 Almond Wood Loop..................…$457,390

7857 Wagonwood Place....................…$500,000

7156 Aspen Brush Court....................…$600,000

11169 Faint Wind Drive........................…$644,039

19819 Glen Shadows Drive..................…$939,000

7791 Bannockburn Trail...................…$1,399,000

80921

8737 Shady Ridge Grove.....................…$362,094

6625 Carriage Meadows Drive..........…$384,990

4536 Gunbarrel Drive........................…$405,000

10524 Castor Drive...............................…$417,985

10340 Abrams Drive..........................…$420,000

9436 Setting Moon Court...................…$425,000

6359 Tranters Creek Way...................…$435,000

9572 Desert Poppy Lane..................…$437,000

1594 Grand Overlook St....................…$465,000

5392 Sunday Gulch Drive....................…$473,880

6592 Tillamook Drive........................…$475,000

6106 Farmstead Place........................…$475,000

6964 Shunka Lane.........................,,,.…$479,636

9127 Pennycress Drive........................…$515,000

10959 Tarbell Drive............................…$583,425

12951 Cupcake Heights.......................…$635,000

1020 Native Dancer Terrace...............…$799,888

2257 Silver Creek Drive......................…$857,696

15745 Roller Coaster Road...............…$1,300,000

Tags

Load comments