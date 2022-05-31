This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded Jan. 17-23, 2022.
80132
1503 Parkway Drive.................................$325,100
17047 Blue Mist Grove........................…$337,900
1503 Parkway Drive.............................…$339,900
16349 Rustlers Range Point.............…$366,433
16363 Rustlers Range Point...............…$387,318
2059 Peak Prairie Lane....................…$435,443
2047 Peak Prairie Lane....................…$488,306
18170 Briarhaven Court.....................…$570,000
2153 Wagon Gap Trail........................…$575,000
13 Granite Circle..................................…$605,000
16726 Roaming Elk Drive....................…$627,918
235 Jack Boot Way..............................…$671,000
4004 Forest Lakes Drive..................…$682,346
16444 Mountain Glory Drive..............…$693,096
1069 Panoramic Drive........................…$743,803
15697 James Gate Place....................…$750,000
1403 Coronado Beach Drive................…$773,352
679 Panoramic Drive........................…$862,395
861 Panoramic Drive............................…$892,726
2260 White Cliff Way........................…$900,000
3005 Peak View Blvd........................…$920,000
16330 Morning Rise Lane................…$1,026,065
80133
4310 Red Forest Road........................…$215,000
330 Hilltop Road.................................…$471,000
80908
14250 Whistling Hills Lane.................…$285,000
23739 Redtail Drive.............................…$302,470
14250 Whistling Hills Lane..................…$324,000
2830 Rio Vista Drive...........................…$350,000
5777 Tuckerman Lane......................…$380,000
7745 Forest Meadows Ave...................…$419,302
12205 North Juniper Drive................…$450,000
7680 Almond Wood Loop..................…$457,390
7857 Wagonwood Place....................…$500,000
7156 Aspen Brush Court....................…$600,000
11169 Faint Wind Drive........................…$644,039
19819 Glen Shadows Drive..................…$939,000
7791 Bannockburn Trail...................…$1,399,000
80921
8737 Shady Ridge Grove.....................…$362,094
6625 Carriage Meadows Drive..........…$384,990
4536 Gunbarrel Drive........................…$405,000
10524 Castor Drive...............................…$417,985
10340 Abrams Drive..........................…$420,000
9436 Setting Moon Court...................…$425,000
6359 Tranters Creek Way...................…$435,000
9572 Desert Poppy Lane..................…$437,000
1594 Grand Overlook St....................…$465,000
5392 Sunday Gulch Drive....................…$473,880
6592 Tillamook Drive........................…$475,000
6106 Farmstead Place........................…$475,000
6964 Shunka Lane.........................,,,.…$479,636
9127 Pennycress Drive........................…$515,000
10959 Tarbell Drive............................…$583,425
12951 Cupcake Heights.......................…$635,000
1020 Native Dancer Terrace...............…$799,888
2257 Silver Creek Drive......................…$857,696
15745 Roller Coaster Road...............…$1,300,000