This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of Jan. 13-19. Each listing includes the address and sales price.
80132
1741 Woodmoor Drive……..$290,000
822 Marine Corps Drive……$371,900
15715 Candle Creek Drive….$435,000
17951 Lake Side Drive………$439,200
2590 Lake of The Rockies Drive...$440,900
2574 Lake of The Rockies Drive...$441,000
15867 Long Valley Drive……$469,600
15747 Long Valley Drive……$483,600
740 Silver Saddle Road………$495,000
1820 Bel Lago View…………$502,500
18710 St Andrews Drive……$505,000
601 Saber Creek Drive………$522,900
19866 Lake Vista Point……..$536,300
2543 Lakes Edge Drive………$616,400
1045 Forest Chime Place……$654,600
1040 Tree Bark Terrace……..$729,300
16098 Sunrise Glory Lane….$806,700
2850 Waterfront Drive……...$868,600
17275 Gwilym Court………..$882,000
16406 Clandestine Court...…$983,700
915 Tree Bark Terrace…….$1,038,300
80921
11387 Rill Point……………..$399,900
15515 Desiree Drive………...$407,500
2455 Veneto Way……………$435,000
317 Mountain Lover Terrace...$470,000
13909 Windy Oaks Road…...$480,000
1402 Promontory Bluff View...$488,000
205 Rangely Drive…………...$490,000
12244 Stanley Canyon Road...$492,000
170 Palm Springs Drive…….$516,000
1023 Kelso Place…………….$647,500
15791 Wildwood Court…….$660,000
12474 Carmel Ridge Road…$769,900