This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of Jan. 13-19. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80132

1741 Woodmoor Drive……..$290,000

822 Marine Corps Drive……$371,900

15715 Candle Creek Drive….$435,000

17951 Lake Side Drive………$439,200

2590 Lake of The Rockies Drive...$440,900

2574 Lake of The Rockies Drive...$441,000

15867 Long Valley Drive……$469,600

15747 Long Valley Drive……$483,600

740 Silver Saddle Road………$495,000

1820 Bel Lago View…………$502,500

18710 St Andrews Drive……$505,000

601 Saber Creek Drive………$522,900

19866 Lake Vista Point……..$536,300

2543 Lakes Edge Drive………$616,400

1045 Forest Chime Place……$654,600

1040 Tree Bark Terrace……..$729,300

16098 Sunrise Glory Lane….$806,700

2850 Waterfront Drive……...$868,600

17275 Gwilym Court………..$882,000

16406 Clandestine Court...…$983,700

915 Tree Bark Terrace…….$1,038,300

80921

11387 Rill Point……………..$399,900

15515 Desiree Drive………...$407,500

2455 Veneto Way……………$435,000

317 Mountain Lover Terrace...$470,000

13909 Windy Oaks Road…...$480,000

1402 Promontory Bluff View...$488,000

205 Rangely Drive…………...$490,000

12244 Stanley Canyon Road...$492,000

170 Palm Springs Drive…….$516,000

1023 Kelso Place…………….$647,500

15791 Wildwood Court…….$660,000

12474 Carmel Ridge Road…$769,900

