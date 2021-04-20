Couple with keys to new home
This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded Jan. 11-17. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80132

1025 Burning Bush Point..........$321,100

2336 Creek Valley Circle...........$416,000

692 Sage Forest Lane.................$423,638

15859 Bridle Ridge Drive..........$438,000

803 Tailings Drive.....................$453,375

16251 Windy Creek Drive........$496,000

1628 Piney Hill Point................$497,500

1542 Coronado Beach Drive.....$625,749

175 E Kings Deer Point.............$674,000

17505 Arrowwood Drive...........$675,000

17648 Lake Side Drive..............$730,000

1475 Blueberry Hills Road........$735,500

16357 Shadow Cat Place...........$857,000

3905 Mesa Top Drive..............$1,150,000

80921

6727 Gelbvieh Road..................$292,500

1807 W. Colorado Ave..............$300,000

14362 Woodrock Path..............$339,400

1830 Wildwood Pass Drive.......$350,000

14420 Club Villa Drive #E.........$420,000

817 Spectrum Loop..................$485,000

15205 Churchill Place...............$560,000

1787 Redbank Drive.................$691,554

