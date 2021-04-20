This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded Jan. 11-17. Each listing includes the address and sales price.
80132
1025 Burning Bush Point..........$321,100
2336 Creek Valley Circle...........$416,000
692 Sage Forest Lane.................$423,638
15859 Bridle Ridge Drive..........$438,000
803 Tailings Drive.....................$453,375
16251 Windy Creek Drive........$496,000
1628 Piney Hill Point................$497,500
1542 Coronado Beach Drive.....$625,749
175 E Kings Deer Point.............$674,000
17505 Arrowwood Drive...........$675,000
17648 Lake Side Drive..............$730,000
1475 Blueberry Hills Road........$735,500
16357 Shadow Cat Place...........$857,000
3905 Mesa Top Drive..............$1,150,000
80921
6727 Gelbvieh Road..................$292,500
1807 W. Colorado Ave..............$300,000
14362 Woodrock Path..............$339,400
1830 Wildwood Pass Drive.......$350,000
14420 Club Villa Drive #E.........$420,000
817 Spectrum Loop..................$485,000
15205 Churchill Place...............$560,000
1787 Redbank Drive.................$691,554