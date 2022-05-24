Couple with keys to new home
Courtesy of Metro Creative Connection

This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded Jan. 10-16, 2022.

80132

3103 Lange Terrace.................................$271,000

16335 Rustlers Range Point..................…$327,691

16321 Rustlers Range Point...................…$347,371

695 County Line Road......................…$380,000

1197 Autumn Star Point......................…$425,000

17075 Mountain Lake Drive...............…$490,000

6715 Hazel Branch Court...................…$525,000

18442 Dunes Lake Lane...................…$565,000

278 Candletree Circle.........................…$567,000

17976 Lapis Court.................................…$613,450

1132 Greenland Forest Drive...............…$648,800

1250 Meadowlake Way......................…$754,500

80908

7713 Sand Lake Heights........................…$419,302

7683 Sand Lake Heights....................…$420,052

8785 Vanderwood Road..................…$484,500

8840 Drivey Needle Place.................…$485,000

7862 Wagonwood Place....................…$490,000

7774 Springwood Terrace..................…$520,000

9004 Vanderwood Road..................…$550,000

9770 Tomahawk Trail..........................…$667,500

8262 Wheatland Drive........................…$735,000

7425 Wilderness Drive........................…$780,000

2324 Pine Valley View........................…$801,000

15180 W. Coachman Drive.................…$1,275,000

80921

130 W. Mill St.......................................…$300,000

16307 Rustlers Range Point................…$389,877

59 Avocet Loop..................................…$560,000

452 Talus Road...................................…$562,000

1017 Seabiscuit Drive............................…$570,913

2703 Crooked Vine Court...................…$598,000

18055 Woodhaven Drive....................…$615,000

2332 Solterra St..................................…$682,922

11523 Spectacular Bid Circle...............…$722,000

13873 Windy Oaks Road....................…$762,000

