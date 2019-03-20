Couple with keys to new home
This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of Jan. 28-Feb. 3. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80132

1178 Walters Point…………………………..$258,900

1432 Red Mica Way…………………………$298,500

855 Marine Corps Drive……………………$350,600

168 Old Creek Drive………………………..$382,000

807 Marine Corps Drive……………………$399,000

15749 Split Creek Drive……………………$410,000

20236 Kenneth Lainer Drive………………..$450,000

19838 Talking Rock Heights……………….$505,000

15932 Lake Mist Drive………………………$536,000

1635 Lazy Cat Lane…………………………$538,800

16371 Shadow Cat Place…………………….$634,200

1621 Lazy Cat Lane………………………….$641,200

18355 Arrowwood Drive…………………….$705,000

16574 Dancing Bear Lane…………………..$708,600

16243 Thunder Cat Way……………………$768,100

16237 Thunder Cat Way……………………$809,200

80921

1652 Rustlers Roost Drive…………………..$332,000

11283 Modern Meadow Loop………………$353,400

11295 Modern Meadow Loop………………$374,800

564 Fox Run Circle…………………………$425,000

15450 Curwood Drive………………………$444,000

2308 Ledgewood Drive……………………...$499,500

1411 Fieldwood Court………………………$515,400

