This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of Dec. 19-25, 2022. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80132

2147 Prairie Smoke Drive ............................ $505,000

19355 E. Top O the Moor Drive ............................ $521,000

868 Gold Canyon Road ............................ $549,000

16402 Alpine Sorrel Drive ................................... $575,000

19590 W. Top O the Moor Drive ................................... $716,330

1435 Catnap Lane ................................... $990,000

15761 Timber Trek Way ................................... $991,695

15767 Timber Trek Way ................................... $1,158,900

16197 Sunset Splendor Lane ................................... $1,174,100

393 Panoramic Drive ................................... $1,258,622

80908

7652 Jack Pine Grove ................................... $374,900

7608 Spruce Pine Grove ................................... $378,000

932 Bidwell Drive ................................... $405,000

7719 Springwood Terrace ................................... $480,000

7945 Sandsmere Drive ................................... $524,900

9075 Vanderwood Road ................................... $525,000

7588 Forest Valley Loop ................................... $532,900

7887 Lightwood Way ................................... $533,000

8271 White Fish Way ................................... $565,000

11023 Tranquil Water Drive ................................... $590,000

8202 Wheatland Drive ................................... $649,900

9933 Bison Valley Trail ................................... $727,200

9777 Antelope Ravine Drive ................................... $933,000

10172 Aspen Valley Road ................................... $1,342,742

80921

17066 Pasture Trail Court ................................... $350,000

6157 Inman View ................................... $415,488

6141 Inman View ................................... $438,984

6149 Inman View ................................... $459,696

8294 Hardwood Circle ................................... $520,000

11169 Modern Meadow Loop ................................... $526,000

14244 Tern Drive ................................... $575,000

655 Junegrass Court ................................... $615,000

15230 Copperfield Drive ................................... $655,000

1154 Charismatic Way ................................... $755,000

13914 Rivercrest Circle ................................... $767,000

1149 Glengary Place ................................... $815,000

13392 Clinet Drive ................................... $885,000

2263 Cabernet Court ................................... $1,036,600