This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of Dec. 19-25, 2022. Each listing includes the address and sales price.
80132
2147 Prairie Smoke Drive ............................ $505,000
19355 E. Top O the Moor Drive ............................ $521,000
868 Gold Canyon Road ............................ $549,000
16402 Alpine Sorrel Drive ................................... $575,000
19590 W. Top O the Moor Drive ................................... $716,330
1435 Catnap Lane ................................... $990,000
15761 Timber Trek Way ................................... $991,695
15767 Timber Trek Way ................................... $1,158,900
16197 Sunset Splendor Lane ................................... $1,174,100
393 Panoramic Drive ................................... $1,258,622
80908
7652 Jack Pine Grove ................................... $374,900
7608 Spruce Pine Grove ................................... $378,000
932 Bidwell Drive ................................... $405,000
7719 Springwood Terrace ................................... $480,000
7945 Sandsmere Drive ................................... $524,900
9075 Vanderwood Road ................................... $525,000
7588 Forest Valley Loop ................................... $532,900
7887 Lightwood Way ................................... $533,000
8271 White Fish Way ................................... $565,000
11023 Tranquil Water Drive ................................... $590,000
8202 Wheatland Drive ................................... $649,900
9933 Bison Valley Trail ................................... $727,200
9777 Antelope Ravine Drive ................................... $933,000
10172 Aspen Valley Road ................................... $1,342,742
80921
17066 Pasture Trail Court ................................... $350,000
6157 Inman View ................................... $415,488
6141 Inman View ................................... $438,984
6149 Inman View ................................... $459,696
8294 Hardwood Circle ................................... $520,000
11169 Modern Meadow Loop ................................... $526,000
14244 Tern Drive ................................... $575,000
655 Junegrass Court ................................... $615,000
15230 Copperfield Drive ................................... $655,000
1154 Charismatic Way ................................... $755,000
13914 Rivercrest Circle ................................... $767,000
1149 Glengary Place ................................... $815,000
13392 Clinet Drive ................................... $885,000
2263 Cabernet Court ................................... $1,036,600
