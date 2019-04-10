Couple with keys to new home
Caption +

Photo courtesy of Metro Creative Connection
Show MoreShow Less

This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of Feb. 18-24. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80132

16227 Windy Creek Drive…………………………………………………..$346,000

352 Buttonwood Court………………………………………………………$385,200

15941 Lake Mist Drive………………………………………………………$430,100

18515 Knollwood Blvd……………………………………………………….$454,300

630 Larks Nest Way…………………………………………………………$455,000

15783 Ann Arbor Way………………………………………………………..$467,500

19620 Belatrix Drive…………………………………………………………$528,400

1232 Greenland Forest Drive………………………………………………$700,000

18560 Furrow Road………………………………………………………….$730,000

1505 Castlecombe Lane………………………………………………………$850,000

80921

2213 Shady Aspen Drive……………………………………………………..$310,000

11284 Modern Meadow Loop………………………………………………$330,300

1007 Kelso Place……………………………………………………………..$499,700

261 Coyote Willow Drive……………………………………………………$528,000

Tags

Load comments