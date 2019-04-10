This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of Feb. 18-24. Each listing includes the address and sales price.
80132
16227 Windy Creek Drive…………………………………………………..$346,000
352 Buttonwood Court………………………………………………………$385,200
15941 Lake Mist Drive………………………………………………………$430,100
18515 Knollwood Blvd……………………………………………………….$454,300
630 Larks Nest Way…………………………………………………………$455,000
15783 Ann Arbor Way………………………………………………………..$467,500
19620 Belatrix Drive…………………………………………………………$528,400
1232 Greenland Forest Drive………………………………………………$700,000
18560 Furrow Road………………………………………………………….$730,000
1505 Castlecombe Lane………………………………………………………$850,000
80921
2213 Shady Aspen Drive……………………………………………………..$310,000
11284 Modern Meadow Loop………………………………………………$330,300
1007 Kelso Place……………………………………………………………..$499,700
261 Coyote Willow Drive……………………………………………………$528,000