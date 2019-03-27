neighborhood real estate
This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of Feb. 4-10. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80132

16215 Palace Creek Drive……………………………………………….$360,000

279 Misty Creek Drive…………………………………………………..$365,000

16231 Thunder Cat Way…………………………………………………$836,800

16022 Fox Mesa Court…………………………………………………$1,197,300

80921

15230 Marblehead Court………………………………………………..$332,900

2056 Ruffino Drive………………………………………………………$500,000

12605 Chianti Court……………………………………………………..$505,000

15018 La Jolla Place……………………………………………………..$515,000

1015 Kelso Place………………………………………………………….$551,900

1209 Count Fleet Court…………………………………………………$564,000

13832 Honey Run Way…………………………………………………..$569,000

