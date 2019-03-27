This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of Feb. 4-10. Each listing includes the address and sales price.
80132
16215 Palace Creek Drive……………………………………………….$360,000
279 Misty Creek Drive…………………………………………………..$365,000
16231 Thunder Cat Way…………………………………………………$836,800
16022 Fox Mesa Court…………………………………………………$1,197,300
80921
15230 Marblehead Court………………………………………………..$332,900
2056 Ruffino Drive………………………………………………………$500,000
12605 Chianti Court……………………………………………………..$505,000
15018 La Jolla Place……………………………………………………..$515,000
1015 Kelso Place………………………………………………………….$551,900
1209 Count Fleet Court…………………………………………………$564,000
13832 Honey Run Way…………………………………………………..$569,000