Key in door
Caption +

Photo courtesy of Metro Creative Connection
Show MoreShow Less

This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of Feb. 11-17. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80132

450 Harness Way…………………………$415,500

16463 Woodward Terrace………………...$462,600

15731 Lake Mist Drive…………………...$485,000

18975 Burnt Leaf Way……………………$513,000

17135 Oxbridge Road…………………….$515,000

19455 Sheriffs Way……………………….$550,000

15684 Colorado Central Way……………$555,000

16225 Thunder Cat Way…………………$755,700

717 Lavelett Lane…………………………$785,000

80921

1530 Lily Lake Drive…………………….$403,500

14616 Blue Wings Way…………………..$440,000

12413 Mount Baldy Drive………………..$465,000

384 Scottsdale Drive……………………...$469,000

210 Desert Inn Way………………………$515,000

12429 Pensador Drive……………………$618,000

12610 Cloudy Bay Drive…………………$682,700

13120 Thumbprint Court………………..$730,000

Tags

Load comments