This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of Feb. 11-17. Each listing includes the address and sales price.
80132
450 Harness Way…………………………$415,500
16463 Woodward Terrace………………...$462,600
15731 Lake Mist Drive…………………...$485,000
18975 Burnt Leaf Way……………………$513,000
17135 Oxbridge Road…………………….$515,000
19455 Sheriffs Way……………………….$550,000
15684 Colorado Central Way……………$555,000
16225 Thunder Cat Way…………………$755,700
717 Lavelett Lane…………………………$785,000
80921
1530 Lily Lake Drive…………………….$403,500
14616 Blue Wings Way…………………..$440,000
12413 Mount Baldy Drive………………..$465,000
384 Scottsdale Drive……………………...$469,000
210 Desert Inn Way………………………$515,000
12429 Pensador Drive……………………$618,000
12610 Cloudy Bay Drive…………………$682,700
13120 Thumbprint Court………………..$730,000