This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded Feb. 7-13, 2022.

80132

1150 Yellow Dogwood Heights........…$406,000

1071 Foggy Day Drive........................…$543,244

16869 Roaming Elk Drive................…$589,532

16389 Mountain Glory Drive............…$697,768

16380 Mountain Glory Drive.............…$720,577

16452 Mountain Glory Drive..............…$786,194

1142 Greenland Forest Drive............…$820,000

147 Metcalf Lane..............................…$920,000

757 Panoramic Drive.........................…$935,677

320 Powderhorn Drive....................…$975,000

4571 Red Rock Ranch Drive..............…$1,811,000

80133

302 Spring St...................................…$690,000

80908

8360 White Fish Way.........................…$411,528

7512 Mount Elbert Point...................…$437,275

7255 Cedar Brush Court................…$450,000

7707 Ochre View..............................…$497,460

7315 Pearly Heath Road.................…$520,000

3825 Cherry Plum Drive.................…$535,000

17795 Grama Ridge..........................…$685,000

13440 WaRoad Lane....................…$1,000,000

80921

612 S. Circle Drive............................…$260,000

7237 Waterman Way.......................…$345,000

7644 Mortensen Road...................…$400,000

340 Mission Hill Way......................…$480,000

280 Avocet Loop.............................…$550,000

2342 Solterra St................................…$626,100

12255 Jones Park Court................…$650,000

1501 Lily Lake Drive.........................…$680,000

2353 Solterra St...............................…$687,902

857 Sword Dancer Drive.................…$733,950

16915 Cherry Crossing Drive............…$740,000

2160 Old North Gate Road..............…$950,000

14475 Granby Road......................…$1,250,000

