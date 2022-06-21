This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded Feb. 7-13, 2022.
80132
1150 Yellow Dogwood Heights........…$406,000
1071 Foggy Day Drive........................…$543,244
16869 Roaming Elk Drive................…$589,532
16389 Mountain Glory Drive............…$697,768
16380 Mountain Glory Drive.............…$720,577
16452 Mountain Glory Drive..............…$786,194
1142 Greenland Forest Drive............…$820,000
147 Metcalf Lane..............................…$920,000
757 Panoramic Drive.........................…$935,677
320 Powderhorn Drive....................…$975,000
4571 Red Rock Ranch Drive..............…$1,811,000
80133
302 Spring St...................................…$690,000
80908
8360 White Fish Way.........................…$411,528
7512 Mount Elbert Point...................…$437,275
7255 Cedar Brush Court................…$450,000
7707 Ochre View..............................…$497,460
7315 Pearly Heath Road.................…$520,000
3825 Cherry Plum Drive.................…$535,000
17795 Grama Ridge..........................…$685,000
13440 WaRoad Lane....................…$1,000,000
80921
612 S. Circle Drive............................…$260,000
7237 Waterman Way.......................…$345,000
7644 Mortensen Road...................…$400,000
340 Mission Hill Way......................…$480,000
280 Avocet Loop.............................…$550,000
2342 Solterra St................................…$626,100
12255 Jones Park Court................…$650,000
1501 Lily Lake Drive.........................…$680,000
2353 Solterra St...............................…$687,902
857 Sword Dancer Drive.................…$733,950
16915 Cherry Crossing Drive............…$740,000
2160 Old North Gate Road..............…$950,000
14475 Granby Road......................…$1,250,000