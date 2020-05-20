This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of Feb. 3-10. Each listing includes the address and sales price.
80132
495 High St…………………..……………………...$75,000
605 E. Monument St……….……………………...$156,000
1255 Villa Grove…………...………………………$250,000
1761 Spring Water Point….………………………$281,600
1255 Timber Run Heights………………………..$285,000
6440 Stonehedge Drive……………………………$295,000
17480 Crestview Court…….……………………...$405,000
16604 Mystic Canyon Drive...…………………….$450,000
1258 Deer Creek Circle…...………………………$495,000
18958 Spyglass Circle……...………………………$510,000
1058 Tree Bark Terrace…………………………..$675,100
1280 Merrington Court…………………………...$895,000
16033 Misty Rain Court…...………………………$922,300
80921
1610 Trumpeters Court…………………………...$235,000
2995 Frazier Lane………….……………………...$280,000
5882 Maroon Way…………………………………$305,000
14279 White Peak Drive….………………………$327,500
1874 Volterra Way…………………………………$391,000
15040 Tari Court…………..………………………$419,000
14647 Allegiance Drive……………………………$505,000
1224 Count Fleet Court…..………………………$535,000
14310 Silverton Road……...………………………$579,500
13176 Thumbprint Court………………………...$790,000
13690 Kitty Joe Court…….………………………$850,000