This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of Feb. 3-10. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80132

495 High St…………………..……………………...$75,000

605 E. Monument St……….……………………...$156,000

1255 Villa Grove…………...………………………$250,000

1761 Spring Water Point….………………………$281,600

1255 Timber Run Heights………………………..$285,000

6440 Stonehedge Drive……………………………$295,000

17480 Crestview Court…….……………………...$405,000

16604 Mystic Canyon Drive...…………………….$450,000

1258 Deer Creek Circle…...………………………$495,000

18958 Spyglass Circle……...………………………$510,000

1058 Tree Bark Terrace…………………………..$675,100

1280 Merrington Court…………………………...$895,000

16033 Misty Rain Court…...………………………$922,300

80921

1610 Trumpeters Court…………………………...$235,000

2995 Frazier Lane………….……………………...$280,000

5882 Maroon Way…………………………………$305,000

14279 White Peak Drive….………………………$327,500

1874 Volterra Way…………………………………$391,000

15040 Tari Court…………..………………………$419,000

14647 Allegiance Drive……………………………$505,000

1224 Count Fleet Court…..………………………$535,000

14310 Silverton Road……...………………………$579,500

13176 Thumbprint Court………………………...$790,000

13690 Kitty Joe Court…….………………………$850,000

