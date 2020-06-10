This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of Feb. 24-March 1. Each listing includes the address and sales price.
80132
79 Misty Creek Drive……….$398,500
15857 Long Valley Drive……$440,100
17839 Lake Side Drive……...$446,100
1245 Spinnaker Trail………...$449,000
15655 Agate Creek Drive…..$450,000
17007 Buffalo Valley Path…..$453,000
834 Woodmoor Acres Drive...$475,000
17887 Lake Side Drive………$496,200
1156 Night Blue Circle……..$515,000
795 Woodmoor Acres Drive...$519,400
815 Bowstring Road…………$589,900
20205 Sheriffs Cove…………$665,000
15708 Long Valley Drive……$685,200
445 Wolverine Way………….$692,000
12545 Chatter Creek Court…$720,200
80921
3526 Queen Anne Way………$195,000
5518 Wilkerson Pass Drive…$282,000
18300 Knollwood Blvd……...$360,000
13790 Paradise Villas Grove...$375,000
14182 Petrel Drive…………..$386,500
140 Mission Hill Way……….$437,000
1250 Becky Drive…………...$460,000
2068 Ruffino Drive…………$497,500
8152 Wheatland Drive……..$517,300
15620 Timberside Court……$549,000
1520 Woodrose Court………$556,000
1855 Elevation Way…………$649,700
1118 Kelso Place…………….$664,900
2466 Fieldbrook Court……...$698,000
12294 Woodmont Drive……$699,000
3915 Tapadero Drive………..$715,000
1815 Elevation Way…………$914,900
2278 Coyote Crest View……$975,000