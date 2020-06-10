Key in door

Photo courtesy of Metro Creative Connection

This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of Feb. 24-March 1. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80132

79 Misty Creek Drive……….$398,500

15857 Long Valley Drive……$440,100

17839 Lake Side Drive……...$446,100

1245 Spinnaker Trail………...$449,000

15655 Agate Creek Drive…..$450,000

17007 Buffalo Valley Path…..$453,000

834 Woodmoor Acres Drive...$475,000

17887 Lake Side Drive………$496,200

1156 Night Blue Circle……..$515,000

795 Woodmoor Acres Drive...$519,400

815 Bowstring Road…………$589,900

20205 Sheriffs Cove…………$665,000

15708 Long Valley Drive……$685,200

445 Wolverine Way………….$692,000

12545 Chatter Creek Court…$720,200

80921

3526 Queen Anne Way………$195,000

5518 Wilkerson Pass Drive…$282,000

18300 Knollwood Blvd……...$360,000

13790 Paradise Villas Grove...$375,000

14182 Petrel Drive…………..$386,500

140 Mission Hill Way……….$437,000

1250 Becky Drive…………...$460,000

2068 Ruffino Drive…………$497,500

8152 Wheatland Drive……..$517,300

15620 Timberside Court……$549,000

1520 Woodrose Court………$556,000

1855 Elevation Way…………$649,700

1118 Kelso Place…………….$664,900

2466 Fieldbrook Court……...$698,000

12294 Woodmont Drive……$699,000

3915 Tapadero Drive………..$715,000

1815 Elevation Way…………$914,900

2278 Coyote Crest View……$975,000

Tags

Load comments