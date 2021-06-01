Key in door

This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded Feb. 22-28. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80132

905 Burning Bush Point....................................$300,000

6467 Graymont Drive.......................................$320,000

1103 Yellow Dogwood Heights..........................$329,000

16476 Hay Barn Heights.....................................$337,095

16462 Hay Barn Heights....................................$338,800

16448 Hay Barn Heights.....................................$354,510

764 Sage Forest Lane..........................................$401,711

16315 Windy Creek Drive...................................$430,000

269 Talus Road.................................................$470,000

159 Misty Creek Drive........................................$500,000

2589 Lake Of The Rockies Drive........................$537,500

615 Harness Road............................................$540,000

1584 Coronado Beach Drive..............................$584,148

18421 Gregs Pond Lane...................................$650,000

3525 Spaatz Road............................................$665,000

15738 Long Valley Drive....................................$670,000

16572 Hallmark Trail..........................................$675,580

16114 Enchanted Peak Way...............................$690,951

1865 Old Antlers Way........................................$747,000

16435 Fairchild Ave..........................................$760,000

19343 Knotty Pine Way.....................................$781,000

17905 Minglewood Trail....................................$835,000

16405 Mountain Glory Drive.............................$873,639

19165 Sixpenny Lane....................................$1,300,000

80908

3240 Bewildering Heights.................................$320,770

10930 Dusk Sky Point.........................................$325,000

1865 Rose Quartz Heights.................................$344,255

7951 Superior Hill Place.....................................$425,000

8794 Canary Circle............................................$437,000

7810 Barraport Drive........................................$452,000

11039 Galaxy Hunter Drive................................$475,489

11090 Galaxy Hunter Drive.................................$481,766

11172 Fossil Dust Drive.........................................$507,005

9615 Tutt Blvd....................................................$541,000

10870 Elizabeth Way........................................$839,900

16835 E Goshawk Road................................$1,280,000

5310 Old Stagecoach Road...........................$1,412,000

80921

15160 Pleasant View Drive................................$425,000

13352 Positano Point.........................................$462,832

11969 Alydar Loop.............................................$487,647

12577 Cloudy Bay Drive.....................................$525,000

2096 Zenato Court...........................................$542,500

1953 Clayhouse Drive.........................................$551,589

11733 Spectacular Bid Circle..............................$612,900

12579 Broad Oaks Drive...................................$645,000

2097 Zenato Court............................................$647,293

1266 Foothills Farm Way.................................$650,000

12131 Piledriver Way...........................................$651,060

1056 Native Dancer Terrace.............................$664,050

16039 Wildhaven Lane...................................$668,000

14650 Rosholt Loop.........................................$687,000

981 Sir Barton Drive............................................$859,024

