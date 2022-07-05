This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded Feb. 21-27, 2022.
80132
16320 Rustlers Range Point..............…$370,991
16334 Rustlers Range Point.............…$370,913
16306 Rustlers Range Point.............…$381,796
5165 Coneflower Lane.............…......$430,000
155 S. Jefferson St..........................…$430,000
1058 Rambling Oak Drive.................…$581,316
1055 Parkline Lane...........................…$603,501
15758 Dawson Creek Drive.............…$615,000
1445 Captiva Beach Lane.................…$702,341
16367 Woodward Terrace................…$718,500
16144 Gold Creek Drive....................…$720,000
16240 Morning Rise Lane.............…$1,140,653
80908
2907 Hudson St.................................…$311,000
7587 Black Spruce Heights.............…$374,000
4207 Mesa Overlook Point.............…$396,500
7467 Johnsonstown Heights...........…$413,000
2301 Cooper Ave..............................…$427,000
8544 Vanderwood Road................…$490,000
8861 Drivey Needle Place.............…$500,000
8336 White Fish Way........................…$501,275
8352 White Fish Way.......................…$502,275
11137 Falling Snow Lane..................…$625,000
7811 Barraport Drive........................…$635,000
20420 Phoebe Grove.......................…$670,000
14625 Black Forest Road..................…$750,000
6980 Wildridge Road.....................…$840,000
16045 Ridge Run Drive....................…$933,000
9727 Kilninver Court.......................…$950,000
80921
1361 Oswego Ave..............................…$330,000
4929 San Amels Way.......................…$346,763
710 E. Cache La Poudre St.............…$434,900
1207 Tonka Ave................................…$435,000
6840 Starry Night Lane.................…$486,567
14173 Albatross Drive.......................…$515,000
15570 Holbein Drive..........................…$515,000
180 Avocet Loop..............................…$592,500
1087 Seabiscuit Drive......................…$678,968
2150 Silver Creek Drive...................…$699,200
1070 Kelso Place...............................…$750,000
15848 Woodmeadow Court............…$765,000
15973 Longmeadow Lane...............…$770,000
15954 Woodmeadow Court................…$827,117
12430 Pensador Drive......................…$910,000
2174 Silver Creek Drive.....................…$918,826
2975 Outlook Drive.......................…$1,450,000
2121 Inglenook Grove.....................…$1,992,500