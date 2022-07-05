Couple with keys to new home
Courtesy of Metro Creative Connection

This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded Feb. 21-27, 2022.

80132

16320 Rustlers Range Point..............…$370,991

16334 Rustlers Range Point.............…$370,913

16306 Rustlers Range Point.............…$381,796

5165 Coneflower Lane.............…......$430,000

155 S. Jefferson St..........................…$430,000

1058 Rambling Oak Drive.................…$581,316

1055 Parkline Lane...........................…$603,501

15758 Dawson Creek Drive.............…$615,000

1445 Captiva Beach Lane.................…$702,341

16367 Woodward Terrace................…$718,500

16144 Gold Creek Drive....................…$720,000

16240 Morning Rise Lane.............…$1,140,653

80908

2907 Hudson St.................................…$311,000

7587 Black Spruce Heights.............…$374,000

4207 Mesa Overlook Point.............…$396,500

7467 Johnsonstown Heights...........…$413,000

2301 Cooper Ave..............................…$427,000

8544 Vanderwood Road................…$490,000

8861 Drivey Needle Place.............…$500,000

8336 White Fish Way........................…$501,275

8352 White Fish Way.......................…$502,275

11137 Falling Snow Lane..................…$625,000

7811 Barraport Drive........................…$635,000

20420 Phoebe Grove.......................…$670,000

14625 Black Forest Road..................…$750,000

6980 Wildridge Road.....................…$840,000

16045 Ridge Run Drive....................…$933,000

9727 Kilninver Court.......................…$950,000

80921

1361 Oswego Ave..............................…$330,000

4929 San Amels Way.......................…$346,763

710 E. Cache La Poudre St.............…$434,900

1207 Tonka Ave................................…$435,000

6840 Starry Night Lane.................…$486,567

14173 Albatross Drive.......................…$515,000

15570 Holbein Drive..........................…$515,000

180 Avocet Loop..............................…$592,500

1087 Seabiscuit Drive......................…$678,968

2150 Silver Creek Drive...................…$699,200

1070 Kelso Place...............................…$750,000

15848 Woodmeadow Court............…$765,000

15973 Longmeadow Lane...............…$770,000

15954 Woodmeadow Court................…$827,117

12430 Pensador Drive......................…$910,000

2174 Silver Creek Drive.....................…$918,826

2975 Outlook Drive.......................…$1,450,000

2121 Inglenook Grove.....................…$1,992,500

