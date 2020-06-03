This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of Feb. 17-23. Each listing includes the address and sales price.
80132
787 Century Lane……………$328,000
16959 Buffalo Valley Path…..$399,900
15616 Marine Veteran St…...$415,000
364 N. Washington St………$423,000
798 Gold Canyon Road…….$425,000
15876 Transcontinental Drive...$490,000
15737 Long Valley Drive…..$533,400
16695 Mystic Canyon Drive...$550,000
1175 Woodmoor Acres Drive...$565,500
16496 Mount Herman Lane...$615,000
18536 Wetherill Road………$920,000
80921
1575 N. Union Blvd…………$225,000
15230 Chelmsford St………..$282,500
613 Crestridge Ave…………..$284,000
1785 Spring Water Point……$313,700
1755 Spring Water Point……$315,200
11380 Modern Meadow Loop...$384,000
11248 Modern Meadow Loop...$408,000
15002 La Jolla Place…………$415,000
14545 River Oaks Drive……..$460,300
14635 Sun Hills Drive……….$475,000
1982 Fieldcrest Drive………..$478,900
2069 Ruffino Drive………….$553,900
1908 Walnut Creek Court….$573,900
340 Doral Way………………$579,000
1150 Kelso Place…………….$590,000
12650 Barossa Valley Road….$625,000
1002 Native Dancer Terrace...$678,200