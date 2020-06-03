neighborhood real estate

Photo courtesy of Metro Creative Connection

This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of Feb. 17-23. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80132

787 Century Lane……………$328,000

16959 Buffalo Valley Path…..$399,900

15616 Marine Veteran St…...$415,000

364 N. Washington St………$423,000

798 Gold Canyon Road…….$425,000

15876 Transcontinental Drive...$490,000

15737 Long Valley Drive…..$533,400

16695 Mystic Canyon Drive...$550,000

1175 Woodmoor Acres Drive...$565,500

16496 Mount Herman Lane...$615,000

18536 Wetherill Road………$920,000

80921

1575 N. Union Blvd…………$225,000

15230 Chelmsford St………..$282,500

613 Crestridge Ave…………..$284,000

1785 Spring Water Point……$313,700

1755 Spring Water Point……$315,200

11380 Modern Meadow Loop...$384,000

11248 Modern Meadow Loop...$408,000

15002 La Jolla Place…………$415,000

14545 River Oaks Drive……..$460,300

14635 Sun Hills Drive……….$475,000

1982 Fieldcrest Drive………..$478,900

2069 Ruffino Drive………….$553,900

1908 Walnut Creek Court….$573,900

340 Doral Way………………$579,000

1150 Kelso Place…………….$590,000

12650 Barossa Valley Road….$625,000

1002 Native Dancer Terrace...$678,200

