This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded Feb. 15-21. Each listing includes the address and sales price.
80132
7524 Tucson Court...........................................$250,000
1771 Peak Prairie Lane......................................$372,392
1759 Peak Prairie Lane.....................................$392,769
525 N Jefferson St............................................$437,500
9574 Roxborough Park Court........................$497,000
747 Sage Forest Lane.......................................$502,702
16585 Curled Oak Drive....................................$729,000
1472 Coronado Beach Drive..............................$729,659
4242 Horse Gulch Loop...................................$766,947
16446 Florawood Place....................................$916,619
2132 White Cliff Way..........................................$991,000
80908
7310 Maine Lane..................................................$01,000
7554 Patillas Court.............................................$214,000
4202 Whittier Drive..........................................$252,000
1314 Lewis Lane.................................................$275,000
3234 Bewildering Heights.................................$383,738
8260 Mosby Way...............................................$387,000
11139 Galaxy Hunter Drive.................................$401,200
11154 Tranquil Water Drive..............................$449,042
11180 Silver Cloud Drive....................................$480,676
11065 Falling Snow Lane.................................$520,000
11116 Echo Canyon Drive....................................$560,000
10573 Kelowna View.........................................$587,888
2780 Elk Stone Court.......................................$624,387
11080 Galaxy Hunter Drive..............................$642,759
7545 Clovis Way...............................................$652,500
7310 Maine Lane...............................................$839,000
9364 Shipman Lane.........................................$951,000
80921
813 San Gabriel Place.......................................$250,000
4821 Pearl Kite View........................................$295,000
4663 Ridgeglen Road.......................................$319,900
13718 Paradise Villas Grove...........................$400,000
1305 Sunshine Valley Way..............................$420,000
14213 Woodrock Path......................................$436,000
11848 Alydar Loop............................................$552,249
12586 Woodruff Drive.......................................$700,000
2040 Ever Red Court.......................................$850,000
13684 Random Ridge View...........................$1,969,300