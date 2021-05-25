neighborhood real estate

This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded Feb. 15-21. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80132

7524 Tucson Court...........................................$250,000

1771 Peak Prairie Lane......................................$372,392

1759 Peak Prairie Lane.....................................$392,769

525 N Jefferson St............................................$437,500

9574 Roxborough Park Court........................$497,000

747 Sage Forest Lane.......................................$502,702

16585 Curled Oak Drive....................................$729,000

1472 Coronado Beach Drive..............................$729,659

4242 Horse Gulch Loop...................................$766,947

16446 Florawood Place....................................$916,619

2132 White Cliff Way..........................................$991,000

80908

7310 Maine Lane..................................................$01,000

7554 Patillas Court.............................................$214,000

4202 Whittier Drive..........................................$252,000

1314 Lewis Lane.................................................$275,000

3234 Bewildering Heights.................................$383,738

8260 Mosby Way...............................................$387,000

11139 Galaxy Hunter Drive.................................$401,200

11154 Tranquil Water Drive..............................$449,042

11180 Silver Cloud Drive....................................$480,676

11065 Falling Snow Lane.................................$520,000

11116 Echo Canyon Drive....................................$560,000

10573 Kelowna View.........................................$587,888

2780 Elk Stone Court.......................................$624,387

11080 Galaxy Hunter Drive..............................$642,759

7545 Clovis Way...............................................$652,500

7310 Maine Lane...............................................$839,000

9364 Shipman Lane.........................................$951,000

80921

813 San Gabriel Place.......................................$250,000

4821 Pearl Kite View........................................$295,000

4663 Ridgeglen Road.......................................$319,900

13718 Paradise Villas Grove...........................$400,000

1305 Sunshine Valley Way..............................$420,000

14213 Woodrock Path......................................$436,000

11848 Alydar Loop............................................$552,249

12586 Woodruff Drive.......................................$700,000

2040 Ever Red Court.......................................$850,000

13684 Random Ridge View...........................$1,969,300

