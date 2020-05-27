This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of Feb. 11-16. Each listing includes the address and sales price.
80132
17045 Snowwood Drive……..$399,900
408 Oxbow Drive……………$415,000
17067 Pawnee Valley Trail…..$445,000
15678 Split Creek Drive…….$468,000
17574 Water Flume Way……$478,000
19965 High Meadow Drive…$560,000
19125 Baskerville Way………$657,000
17775 Lake Side Drive……...$672,100
80921
13772 Paradise Villas Grove…$392,000
12272 Mount Baldy Drive…$555,000
1905 Diamond Creek Drive…$610,000
1859 Walnut Creek Court…$869,800