This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of Feb. 11-16. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80132

17045 Snowwood Drive……..$399,900

408 Oxbow Drive……………$415,000

17067 Pawnee Valley Trail…..$445,000

15678 Split Creek Drive…….$468,000

17574 Water Flume Way……$478,000

19965 High Meadow Drive…$560,000

19125 Baskerville Way………$657,000

17775 Lake Side Drive……...$672,100

80921

13772 Paradise Villas Grove…$392,000

12272 Mount Baldy Drive…$555,000

1905 Diamond Creek Drive…$610,000

1859 Walnut Creek Court…$869,800

