This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded Feb. 1-7. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80132

1211 Richards Ave.........................$263,000

949 Burning Bush Point............$335,900

320 Mustang Way.........................$411,000

16556 Hallmark Trail....................$420,417

17745 Leisure Lake Drive..........$430,000

17703 Leisure Lake Drive..........$463,000

417 Whistler Creek Court..........$520,000

1675 Bowstring Road..................$570,000

15823 Agate Creek Drive..........$590,000

16431 Golden Sun Way................$720,838

16300 Mount Herman Lane.....$860,000

16476 Florawood Place..............$1,126,784

80921

10727 Hidden Pool Heights........$341,065

10936 Ballona Drive....................$354,435

9045 Tuscany Way......................$375,000

15020 Tari Court..........................$476,000

731 Sage Forest Lane..................$499,053

11535 Spectacular Bid Circle....$550,000

2356 Ledgewood Drive.............$555,000

1975 Ruffino Drive........................$610,337

1854 Walnut Creek Court..........$682,473

1980 Clayhouse Drive.................$703,446

12161 Piledriver Way....................$859,999

2241 Rainbows End Point........$1,228,000

