This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of Dec. 6-15, 2019. Each listing includes the address and sales price.
80132
1287 Paula Circle…………..$235,000
19260 Draco Drive…………$495,000
19395 Sherwood Trail……...$530,000
1495 Catnap Lane………….$539,100
579 Burke Hollow Drive…..$544,000
2563 Lakes Edge Drive…….$562,400
933 Tree Bark Terrace………$662,000
977 Graywoods Terrace…….$701,400
987 Graywoods Terrace…….$777,300
15954 Enchanted Peak Way...$789,100
16052 Misty Rain Court……$859,100
17170 Colonial Park Drive...$865,000
20304 Royal Troon Drive….$925,000
17548 Colonial Park Drive...$1,176,600
80921
90 Rising Sun Terrace………$267,500
14197 Albatross Drive……...$355,000
15455 Pleasant View Drive...$440,000
2251 Fieldcrest Drive………$492,000
1992 Walnut Creek Court…$610,900
12496 Creekhurst Drive…..$822,000