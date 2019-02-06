Couple with keys to new home
Caption +

Photo courtesy of Metro Creative Connection
Show MoreShow Less

This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of Dec. 17-23. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80132

17040 Snowwood Drive…………………….$387,000

819 Marine Corps Drive……………………$399,300

205 Mountain View…………………………$405,000

15642 Lake Mist Drive……………………..$424,800

17080 Buffalo Valley Path…………………..$432,000

19260 Wakonda Way………………………..$440,000

18235 White Fawn Drive……………………$499,900

1330 South Park Drive………………………$510,000

15982 Lake Mist Drive……………………..$510,400

390 Jack Boot Road…………………………$530,000

20413 Bald Mountain Court………………..$598,000

19395 Wildwood Way………………………$625,000

1446 Catnap Lane…………………………...$640,100

20425 Alan-A-Dale………………………….$726,000

16255 Thunder Cat Way……………………$832,200

80921

6121 Decker Drive…………………………..$293,100

11967 Ironsides Drive………………………..$337,500

1946 Medici Lane……………………………$367,400

13860 Horsetail Terrace…………………….$453,000

2044 Ruffino Drive………………………….$520,100

1118 Barbaro Terrace………………………..$549,000

1685 Stella Drive……………………………$585,000

1084 Equinox Drive…………………………$600,000

935 Pinenut Court…………………………..$624,000

1910 Goodyear Court……………………….$933,000

Tags

Load comments