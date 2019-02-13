neighborhood real estate
Photo courtesy of Metro Creative Connection
This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of Dec. 24-30. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80132

859 Marine Corps Drive……………………………………………………$356,900

2286 Creek Valley Circle……………………………………………………$359,000

17535 Lake Side Drive………………………………………………………$396,400

15906 Bridle Ridge Drive…………………………………………………..$606,000

17375 Charter Pines Drive…………………………………………………$640,000

330 Silver Saddle Road………………………………………………………$655,000

16406 Dancing Bear Lane…………………………………………………..$788,700

862 Long Timber Lane………………………………………………………$800,000

16329 Shadow Cat Place…………………………………………………….$821,600

1935 Bashley Road…………………………………………………………...$850,000

1430 Burgundy Court………………………………………………………..$875,000

80921

11596 Spectacular Bid Circle……………………………………………….$429,900

1123 Middle Creek Parkway………………………………………………...$493,500

12614 Woodmont Drive…………………………………………………….$519,900

12639 Woodruff Drive………………………………………………………$546,000

1047 Kelso Place……………………………………………………………..$558,600

1039 Kelso Place……………………………………………………………..$597,500

2048 Ruffino Drive…………………………………………………………..$606,800

11752 Spectacular Bid Circle………………………………………………..$722,600

