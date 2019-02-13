This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of Dec. 24-30. Each listing includes the address and sales price.
80132
859 Marine Corps Drive……………………………………………………$356,900
2286 Creek Valley Circle……………………………………………………$359,000
17535 Lake Side Drive………………………………………………………$396,400
15906 Bridle Ridge Drive…………………………………………………..$606,000
17375 Charter Pines Drive…………………………………………………$640,000
330 Silver Saddle Road………………………………………………………$655,000
16406 Dancing Bear Lane…………………………………………………..$788,700
862 Long Timber Lane………………………………………………………$800,000
16329 Shadow Cat Place…………………………………………………….$821,600
1935 Bashley Road…………………………………………………………...$850,000
1430 Burgundy Court………………………………………………………..$875,000
80921
11596 Spectacular Bid Circle……………………………………………….$429,900
1123 Middle Creek Parkway………………………………………………...$493,500
12614 Woodmont Drive…………………………………………………….$519,900
12639 Woodruff Drive………………………………………………………$546,000
1047 Kelso Place……………………………………………………………..$558,600
1039 Kelso Place……………………………………………………………..$597,500
2048 Ruffino Drive…………………………………………………………..$606,800
11752 Spectacular Bid Circle………………………………………………..$722,600