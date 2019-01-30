Key in door
This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of Dec. 10-16. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80132

751 Vista Verde Heights….....$245,000

1753 Woodmoor Drive…......$276,100

339 Buttonwood Place….......$289,000

56 Misty Creek Drive….........$340,000

278 Candletree Circle…........$400,000

17675 New London Road…...$420,000

16955 Pawnee Valley Trail…...$434,000

15951 Lake Mist Drive….......$504,600

18620 Lower Lake Road….....$540,000

993 Greenland Forest Drive....$599,000

16343 Shadow Cat Place…....$816,000

80921

11235 Modern Meadow Loop.....$359,200

13755 Firefall Court…............$407,000

12745 Mission Meadow Drive....$425,000

702 Airman Lane…................$452,000

1195 Diamond Rim Drive…...$503,000

2016 Ruffino Drive….............$555,000

12565 Chianti Court…...........$589,500

695 Struthers Loop….............$599,000

12044 Whirlaway Place…......$864,100

12721 Cloudy Bay Drive.....$1,005,800

