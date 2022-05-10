Couple with keys to new home
This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded Dec. 7, 2021 — Jan. 2, 2022.

80132

3136 Vail Pass Drive............................…$260,000

16350 Hay Barn Heights....................…$380,082

2022 Peak Prairie Lane..................…...$420,424

2046 Peak Prairie Lane….....................$438,791

2034 Peak Prairie Lane….....................$453,378

2058 Peak Prairie Lane.......................$480,670

17095 Park Trail Drive….........................$521,000

16870 Roaming Elk Drive...................…$565,525

1080 Parkline Lane….............................$587,853

17950 New London Road...................…$627,750

3261 Bright Moon Drive….....................$650,000

16894 Roaming Elk Drive…...................$683,796

380 Jack Boot Road…..........................$700,000

19837 Talking Rock Heights...............…$725,000

16376 Golden Sun Way.......................…$755,650

4123 Forest Lakes Drive…........................$771,381

835 Panoramic Drive............................…$786,421

20305 True Vista Circle......................…$830,000

1059 Tree Bark Terrace…......................$1,175,008

80908

1915 Shawnee Drive.............................…$332,500

7458 Mount Elbert Point.......................…$389,175

1667 Rose Quartz Heights....................…$391,235

7434 Mount Elbert Point….....................$393,725

3620 Misty Meadows Drive...............…$405,000

8963 Yellowtail Way…...........................$416,860

7775 Forest Meadows Ave...................…$417,445

7713 Frigid Air Point............................…$424,285

5383 Saddle Horn Ave......................…$435,000

7743 Ochre View…................................$438,485

8983 Yellowtail Way...........................…$487,245

7838 Chasewood Loop….....................$490,000

8366 Hardwood Circle…......................$490,000

11230 Thunder Mountain Ave.............…$666,921

7464 Mount Elbert Point….....................$733,725

3560 Needles Drive............................…$750,000

9380 Pine Cone Road…......................$800,000

16490 Bar X Road…............................$1,450,000

5470 Old Stagecoach Road.............…$1,900,904

4945 Saxton Hollow Road...............…$2,100,000

80921

2107 W. Bijou St…....................................$137,000

748 E. Cimarron St.............................…$220,000

421 S. Prospect St...............................…$310,000

15530 Benchley Drive….........................$485,700

2198 Silver Creek Drive….......................$549,985

1453 Lookout Springs Drive…...............$555,000

1025 Pleasant View Lane…..................$650,000

14505 Air Garden Lane…....................$660,000

12723 Rockbridge Circle….....................$670,000

2322 Solterra St…..................................$703,468

210 Mission Hill Way...........................…$750,000

11834 Cloudy Creek Court…..................$772,000

2292 Solterra St…..................................$779,538

13255 Cedarville Way.........................…$859,900

1980 Turnbull Drive….............................$875,000

2223 Solterra St.................................…$907,000

11807 Koenig Drive…...............................$967,382

15974 Longmeadow Lane................…..$761,000

5 Seagull Circle...................................…$800,000

2039 Walnut Creek Court............…...$1,205,000

