This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded Dec. 7, 2021 — Jan. 2, 2022.
80132
3136 Vail Pass Drive............................…$260,000
16350 Hay Barn Heights....................…$380,082
2022 Peak Prairie Lane..................…...$420,424
2046 Peak Prairie Lane….....................$438,791
2034 Peak Prairie Lane….....................$453,378
2058 Peak Prairie Lane.......................$480,670
17095 Park Trail Drive….........................$521,000
16870 Roaming Elk Drive...................…$565,525
1080 Parkline Lane….............................$587,853
17950 New London Road...................…$627,750
3261 Bright Moon Drive….....................$650,000
16894 Roaming Elk Drive…...................$683,796
380 Jack Boot Road…..........................$700,000
19837 Talking Rock Heights...............…$725,000
16376 Golden Sun Way.......................…$755,650
4123 Forest Lakes Drive…........................$771,381
835 Panoramic Drive............................…$786,421
20305 True Vista Circle......................…$830,000
1059 Tree Bark Terrace…......................$1,175,008
80908
1915 Shawnee Drive.............................…$332,500
7458 Mount Elbert Point.......................…$389,175
1667 Rose Quartz Heights....................…$391,235
7434 Mount Elbert Point….....................$393,725
3620 Misty Meadows Drive...............…$405,000
8963 Yellowtail Way…...........................$416,860
7775 Forest Meadows Ave...................…$417,445
7713 Frigid Air Point............................…$424,285
5383 Saddle Horn Ave......................…$435,000
7743 Ochre View…................................$438,485
8983 Yellowtail Way...........................…$487,245
7838 Chasewood Loop….....................$490,000
8366 Hardwood Circle…......................$490,000
11230 Thunder Mountain Ave.............…$666,921
7464 Mount Elbert Point….....................$733,725
3560 Needles Drive............................…$750,000
9380 Pine Cone Road…......................$800,000
16490 Bar X Road…............................$1,450,000
5470 Old Stagecoach Road.............…$1,900,904
4945 Saxton Hollow Road...............…$2,100,000
80921
2107 W. Bijou St…....................................$137,000
748 E. Cimarron St.............................…$220,000
421 S. Prospect St...............................…$310,000
15530 Benchley Drive….........................$485,700
2198 Silver Creek Drive….......................$549,985
1453 Lookout Springs Drive…...............$555,000
1025 Pleasant View Lane…..................$650,000
14505 Air Garden Lane…....................$660,000
12723 Rockbridge Circle….....................$670,000
2322 Solterra St…..................................$703,468
210 Mission Hill Way...........................…$750,000
11834 Cloudy Creek Court…..................$772,000
2292 Solterra St…..................................$779,538
13255 Cedarville Way.........................…$859,900
1980 Turnbull Drive….............................$875,000
2223 Solterra St.................................…$907,000
11807 Koenig Drive…...............................$967,382
15974 Longmeadow Lane................…..$761,000
5 Seagull Circle...................................…$800,000
2039 Walnut Creek Court............…...$1,205,000