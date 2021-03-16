neighborhood real estate

Photo courtesy of Metro Creative Connection

This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded Dec. 7-13. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80132

17148 Blue Mist Grove..............$310,000

16215 Palace Creek Drive........$435,000

1418 Piney Hill Point...............$460,000

395 Venison Creek Drive...........$540,000

15607 Old Post Drive...............$607,500

19710 Indian Summer Lane.....$660,000

15519 Short Line Court............$680,000

19440 Stag Lane.......................$710,000

16310 Snowy Vista Place...........$716,400

680 Lake Woodmoor Drive.......$720,000

16386 Shadow Cat Place............$725,000

435 St Moritz Way....................$820,000

16488 Golden Sun Way............$838,600

80921

1314 Promontory Crest View...$360,000

138 Luxury Lane.......................$375,000

1350 Becky Drive......................$440,000

115 Rangely Drive.....................$525,000

1124 Spectrum Loop.................$545,000

1156 Old North Gate Road.......$573,500

1062 Native Dancer Terrace.....$645,500

13929 Sierra Knolls Court........$651,000

12622 Woodruff Drive..............$692,000

1032 Native Dancer Terrace.....$744,000

2376 Margaux Valley Way.........$800,000

1174 Kelso Place.......................$944,000

2480 Reveille Drive....................$958,000

