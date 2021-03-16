This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded Dec. 7-13. Each listing includes the address and sales price.
80132
17148 Blue Mist Grove..............$310,000
16215 Palace Creek Drive........$435,000
1418 Piney Hill Point...............$460,000
395 Venison Creek Drive...........$540,000
15607 Old Post Drive...............$607,500
19710 Indian Summer Lane.....$660,000
15519 Short Line Court............$680,000
19440 Stag Lane.......................$710,000
16310 Snowy Vista Place...........$716,400
680 Lake Woodmoor Drive.......$720,000
16386 Shadow Cat Place............$725,000
435 St Moritz Way....................$820,000
16488 Golden Sun Way............$838,600
80921
1314 Promontory Crest View...$360,000
138 Luxury Lane.......................$375,000
1350 Becky Drive......................$440,000
115 Rangely Drive.....................$525,000
1124 Spectrum Loop.................$545,000
1156 Old North Gate Road.......$573,500
1062 Native Dancer Terrace.....$645,500
13929 Sierra Knolls Court........$651,000
12622 Woodruff Drive..............$692,000
1032 Native Dancer Terrace.....$744,000
2376 Margaux Valley Way.........$800,000
1174 Kelso Place.......................$944,000
2480 Reveille Drive....................$958,000