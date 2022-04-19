Couple with keys to new home
Courtesy of Metro Creative Connection

This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded Dec. 6-12, 2021.

80132

16350 Cherry Crossing Drive..............$216,500

1974 Peak Prairie Lane............................$427,211

679 Winding Hills Road........................$515,000

14347 Eagle Villa Grove.......................$562,000

437 Mcshane Place...............................$570,000

2584 Lakes Edge Drive..........................$611,000

15742 Dawson Creek Drive...................$621,300

16460 Mountain Glory Drive.................$647,791

649 Burke Hollow Drive........................$743,930

914 Panoramic Drive..............................$745,322

3824 Forest Lakes Drive......................$760,536

20376 Bald Mountain Court...............$800,000

3490 Doolittle Road............................$820,000

15890 Midland Valley Way..................$825,000

53 S. Sherwood Glen...........................$825,000

710 El Dorado Way................................$850,000

4861 Pearl Lake Way............................$934,408

16222 Morning Rise Lane....................$938,429

650 Winding Hills Road.....................$1,100,000

660 Winding Hills Road.....................$1,100,000

1764 Islehurst Lane.............................$1,215,000

2115 White Cliff Way...........................$1,255,000

80908

2019 Ventura Drive...............................$292,500

4746 W. Monica Drive.............................$310,310

7647 Ochre View...................................$390,995

4180 Solarglen Drive...........................$405,000

7724 Kiana Drive...................................$432,500

8347 Mosby Way...................................$492,870

9232 Beaver Brook Drive......................$514,709

9352 Beaver Brook Drive.....................$555,769

10889 Echo Canyon Drive...................$559,000

3426 Wind Waker Way...........................$575,616

3438 Wind Waker Way..........................$610,205

11315 Hungate Road..............................$630,000

3745 Highview Drive.............................$635,000

3432 Wind Waker Way..........................$691,888

10220 Hardy Road................................$790,000

11455 Bison Meadows Court................$792,693

6205 Burgess Road.............................$890,000

17565 Pond View Place........................$939,900

11480 Last Stanley Point...................$1,075,000

80921

26 Rising Sun Terrace..........................$389,000

1225 Becky Drive...................................$605,000

15515 Copperfield Drive........................$615,000

245 Sedona Drive.................................$636,000

15410 Curwood Drive...........................$645,000

241 All Sky Drive....................................$656,000

11550 Silver Charm Way.......................$794,678

11860 Hawk Stone Drive.......................$820,572

13968 Windy Oaks Road.....................$850,000

12598 Pensador Drive.......................$1,000,000

933 Sir Barton Drive..........................$1,203,395

Tags

Load comments