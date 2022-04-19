This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded Dec. 6-12, 2021.
80132
16350 Cherry Crossing Drive..............$216,500
1974 Peak Prairie Lane............................$427,211
679 Winding Hills Road........................$515,000
14347 Eagle Villa Grove.......................$562,000
437 Mcshane Place...............................$570,000
2584 Lakes Edge Drive..........................$611,000
15742 Dawson Creek Drive...................$621,300
16460 Mountain Glory Drive.................$647,791
649 Burke Hollow Drive........................$743,930
914 Panoramic Drive..............................$745,322
3824 Forest Lakes Drive......................$760,536
20376 Bald Mountain Court...............$800,000
3490 Doolittle Road............................$820,000
15890 Midland Valley Way..................$825,000
53 S. Sherwood Glen...........................$825,000
710 El Dorado Way................................$850,000
4861 Pearl Lake Way............................$934,408
16222 Morning Rise Lane....................$938,429
650 Winding Hills Road.....................$1,100,000
660 Winding Hills Road.....................$1,100,000
1764 Islehurst Lane.............................$1,215,000
2115 White Cliff Way...........................$1,255,000
80908
2019 Ventura Drive...............................$292,500
4746 W. Monica Drive.............................$310,310
7647 Ochre View...................................$390,995
4180 Solarglen Drive...........................$405,000
7724 Kiana Drive...................................$432,500
8347 Mosby Way...................................$492,870
9232 Beaver Brook Drive......................$514,709
9352 Beaver Brook Drive.....................$555,769
10889 Echo Canyon Drive...................$559,000
3426 Wind Waker Way...........................$575,616
3438 Wind Waker Way..........................$610,205
11315 Hungate Road..............................$630,000
3745 Highview Drive.............................$635,000
3432 Wind Waker Way..........................$691,888
10220 Hardy Road................................$790,000
11455 Bison Meadows Court................$792,693
6205 Burgess Road.............................$890,000
17565 Pond View Place........................$939,900
11480 Last Stanley Point...................$1,075,000
80921
26 Rising Sun Terrace..........................$389,000
1225 Becky Drive...................................$605,000
15515 Copperfield Drive........................$615,000
245 Sedona Drive.................................$636,000
15410 Curwood Drive...........................$645,000
241 All Sky Drive....................................$656,000
11550 Silver Charm Way.......................$794,678
11860 Hawk Stone Drive.......................$820,572
13968 Windy Oaks Road.....................$850,000
12598 Pensador Drive.......................$1,000,000
933 Sir Barton Drive..........................$1,203,395