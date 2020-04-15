Couple with keys to new home
This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of Dec. 30, 2019-Jan. 5, 2020. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80132

1247 Paula Circle……………..$245,000

834 Marine Corps Drive…….$374,300

15749 Dawson Creek Drive….$380,000

16634 Mystic Canyon Drive…$485,000

3830 Range View Road……….$577,000

16441 Clandestine Court……..$580,000

619 Burke Hollow Drive……...$590,000

17592 Leisure Lake Drive……$650,000

4620 Limestone Road………...$790,000

716 Stonewood Court………...$838,500

80921

9323 Valley Run Court………..$135,000

374 Mission Hill Way…………$325,000

1167 Westmoreland Road…….$346,000

73 Wild Grass Way……………$440,000

11560 Spectacular Bid Circle…..$496,000

1070 Kelso Place………………$498,900

2311 Limerick Court………….$580,000

1071 Kelso Place………………$608,400

13861 Windrush Drive………..$635,000

1958 Bent Creek Drive………..$735,000

910 Sir Barton Drive…………..$845,300

