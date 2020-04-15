This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of Dec. 30, 2019-Jan. 5, 2020. Each listing includes the address and sales price.
80132
1247 Paula Circle……………..$245,000
834 Marine Corps Drive…….$374,300
15749 Dawson Creek Drive….$380,000
16634 Mystic Canyon Drive…$485,000
3830 Range View Road……….$577,000
16441 Clandestine Court……..$580,000
619 Burke Hollow Drive……...$590,000
17592 Leisure Lake Drive……$650,000
4620 Limestone Road………...$790,000
716 Stonewood Court………...$838,500
80921
9323 Valley Run Court………..$135,000
374 Mission Hill Way…………$325,000
1167 Westmoreland Road…….$346,000
73 Wild Grass Way……………$440,000
11560 Spectacular Bid Circle…..$496,000
1070 Kelso Place………………$498,900
2311 Limerick Court………….$580,000
1071 Kelso Place………………$608,400
13861 Windrush Drive………..$635,000
1958 Bent Creek Drive………..$735,000
910 Sir Barton Drive…………..$845,300