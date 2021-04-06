This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded Dec. 28-31. Each listing includes the address and sales price.
80132
316 Raspberry Lane................$286,100
1878 Peak Prairie Lane...........$367,629
17145 Park Trail Drive...........$368,000
1890 Peak Prairie Lane...........$404,793
2186 Creek Valley Circle........$415,000
612 Sage Forest Lane..............$425,949
1866 Peak Prairie Lane............$434,661
1264 Night Blue Circle............$540,000
16668 Hallmark Trail.............$566,185
1580 Fawnwood Road............$585,000
470 Congressional Drive........$624,500
1514 Coronado Beach Drive..$655,029
18845 St Andrews Drive.........$690,000
720 Lancers Court..................$845,000
80921
6498 Raleigh Road.................$150,000
3844 Smoke Tree Drive...........$251,451
610 Blue Ridge Point...............$371,300
1013 Deschutes Drive.............$500,000
2663 Cinnabar Road...............$505,000
13077 Cupcake Heights.........$510,000
12751 Rockbridge Circle.......$545,000
2025 Ruffino Drive.................$570,000
12663 Barossa Valley Road.....$595,000
13728 Windy Oaks Road........$625,000
1850 Bogus Place....................$638,777
12586 Woodruff Drive...........$648,800
12372 Tenny Crags Road.......$745,000
2372 Red Edge Heights.........$910,000
13545 Random Ridge View..$1,000,000
4330 Green Mountain Drive...$1,010,000