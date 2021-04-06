neighborhood real estate

This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded Dec. 28-31. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80132

316 Raspberry Lane................$286,100

1878 Peak Prairie Lane...........$367,629

17145 Park Trail Drive...........$368,000

1890 Peak Prairie Lane...........$404,793

2186 Creek Valley Circle........$415,000

612 Sage Forest Lane..............$425,949

1866 Peak Prairie Lane............$434,661

1264 Night Blue Circle............$540,000

16668 Hallmark Trail.............$566,185

1580 Fawnwood Road............$585,000

470 Congressional Drive........$624,500

1514 Coronado Beach Drive..$655,029

18845 St Andrews Drive.........$690,000

720 Lancers Court..................$845,000

80921

6498 Raleigh Road.................$150,000

3844 Smoke Tree Drive...........$251,451

610 Blue Ridge Point...............$371,300

1013 Deschutes Drive.............$500,000

2663 Cinnabar Road...............$505,000

13077 Cupcake Heights.........$510,000

12751 Rockbridge Circle.......$545,000

2025 Ruffino Drive.................$570,000

12663 Barossa Valley Road.....$595,000

13728 Windy Oaks Road........$625,000

1850 Bogus Place....................$638,777

12586 Woodruff Drive...........$648,800

12372 Tenny Crags Road.......$745,000

2372 Red Edge Heights.........$910,000

13545 Random Ridge View..$1,000,000

4330 Green Mountain Drive...$1,010,000

