This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded Dec. 21-27. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80132

3818 Half Turn Road...............$280,000

757 Vista Verde Heights.........$298,000

636 Sage Forest Lane..............$425,747

16532 Hallmark Trail.............$451,473

128 Old Creek Drive..............$452,000

254 Candletree Circle............$472,500

16676 Hallmark Trail.............$537,788

16291 Snowy Vista Place........$609,165

16320 Treetop Court..............$678,340

16335 Treetop Court..............$690,071

986 Tree Bark Terrace.............$744,959

80921

13358 Positano Point.............$399,900

11218 Cold Creek View..........$429,000

11367 Rill Point......................$440,000

2428 N El Paso St..................$442,000

2005 Medici Lane..................$448,000

2084 Zenato Court.................$495,063

1195 Becky Drive...................$535,000

11908 Alydar Loop.................$694,168

17043 Carriage Horse Drive..$739,900

12142 Cline Court.................$859,732

