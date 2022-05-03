This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded Dec. 20-26, 2021.
80132
16364 Hay Barn Heights...................…$345,571
1081 Treasure Seeker Drive…............$486,005
17175 Buffalo Valley Path.................…$534,000
18420 Sunburst Drive......................…$600,000
1475 Captiva Beach Lane................…$603,462
16388 Mountain Glory Drive…...........$645,095
16420 Mountain Glory Drive.............…$706,914
16402 Morning Rise Lane..................…$845,137
16573 Dancing Bear Lane................…$865,000
4033 Forest Lakes Drive….....................$921,724
1420 Royal Crest Court....................…$940,000
16456 Florawood Place.................…$1,200,000
80133
855 Circle Drive…................................$695,000
80908
34 S Chelton Road..........................…$245,000
1655 Rose Quartz Heights…................$393,315
1643 Rose Quartz Heights...............…$411,300
7452 Mount Elbert Point…...................$411,900
7958 Martinwood Place.................…$425,000
7689 Frigid Air Point…......................$440,860
7645 Kiana Drive….............................$560,000
18040 Briarhaven Court….................$590,000
13545 Homestead Road….................$605,000
10454 Kelowna View…......................$622,000
10840 Echo Canyon Drive…...............$630,000
8993 Yellowtail Way…........................$790,775
80921
1045 Barnum Drive..........................…$383,000
1673 Rose Quartz Heights..............…$394,545
11228 Cold Creek View…......................$511,500
2252 Solterra St.................................$553,556
1345 Sunshine Valley Way................…$570,000
871 Sword Dancer Drive...................…$699,518
1420 Pawprint Court….......................$725,000
15974 Longmeadow Lane................…$761,000
5 Seagull Circle.................................…$800,000
2039 Walnut Creek Court............…$1,205,000