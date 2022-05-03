Couple with keys to new home
This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded Dec. 20-26, 2021.

80132

16364 Hay Barn Heights...................…$345,571

1081 Treasure Seeker Drive…............$486,005

17175 Buffalo Valley Path.................…$534,000

18420 Sunburst Drive......................…$600,000

1475 Captiva Beach Lane................…$603,462

16388 Mountain Glory Drive…...........$645,095

16420 Mountain Glory Drive.............…$706,914

16402 Morning Rise Lane..................…$845,137

16573 Dancing Bear Lane................…$865,000

4033 Forest Lakes Drive….....................$921,724

1420 Royal Crest Court....................…$940,000

16456 Florawood Place.................…$1,200,000

80133

855 Circle Drive…................................$695,000

80908

34 S Chelton Road..........................…$245,000

1655 Rose Quartz Heights…................$393,315

1643 Rose Quartz Heights...............…$411,300

7452 Mount Elbert Point…...................$411,900

7958 Martinwood Place.................…$425,000

7689 Frigid Air Point…......................$440,860

7645 Kiana Drive….............................$560,000

18040 Briarhaven Court….................$590,000

13545 Homestead Road….................$605,000

10454 Kelowna View…......................$622,000

10840 Echo Canyon Drive…...............$630,000

8993 Yellowtail Way…........................$790,775

80921

1045 Barnum Drive..........................…$383,000

1673 Rose Quartz Heights..............…$394,545

11228 Cold Creek View…......................$511,500

2252 Solterra St.................................$553,556

1345 Sunshine Valley Way................…$570,000

871 Sword Dancer Drive...................…$699,518

1420 Pawprint Court….......................$725,000

15974 Longmeadow Lane................…$761,000

5 Seagull Circle.................................…$800,000

2039 Walnut Creek Court............…$1,205,000

