This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of Dec. 16-22, 2019. Each listing includes the address and sales price.
80132
15613 Marine Veteran St…………………..$319,500
425 Oxbow Drive…………………………...$404,900
15847 Long Valley Drive…………………..$414,000
1544 Piney Hill Point……………………...$435,000
15692 Candle Creek Drive…………………$462,000
16589 Elk Valley Trail……………………...$475,000
15902 Lake Mist Drive…………………….$506,100
16436 Corkbark Terrace…………………...$564,900
16004 Denver Pacific Drive……………….$605,000
18620 Furrow Road………………………..$780,000
18855 Pebble Beach Way………………….$819,900
19475 Sherwood Trail………….…………..$855,000
917 Graywoods Terrace…………………….$858,900
80921
14327 Woodrock Path……………………..$325,000
14198 Petrel Drive…………………………$349,000
1172 Vista Oaks Drive………….………….$370,000
14407 Tierra Drive…………….…………..$418,000
1038 Barbaro Terrace………………………$437,300
850 Coyote Willow Drive…………………$467,000
13747 Narrowleaf Drive……….…………..$475,000
12361 Moscato Drive……………………….$528,800
2381 Diamond Creek Drive………………..$575,000
1157 Barbaro Terrace……………………….$583,400
12315 Candoni Terrace…………………….$589,900
11788 Spectacular Bid Circle………………$596,000
13466 Cedarville Way……………………...$637,000
12002 Monarchos Lane…………………….$663,200
12335 Candoni Terrace…………………….$702,400
1814 Elevation Way………………………..$756,700
2027 Ever Red Court……………………....$875,000