This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of Dec. 16-22, 2019. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80132

15613 Marine Veteran St…………………..$319,500

425 Oxbow Drive…………………………...$404,900

15847 Long Valley Drive…………………..$414,000

1544 Piney Hill Point……………………...$435,000

15692 Candle Creek Drive…………………$462,000

16589 Elk Valley Trail……………………...$475,000

15902 Lake Mist Drive…………………….$506,100

16436 Corkbark Terrace…………………...$564,900

16004 Denver Pacific Drive……………….$605,000

18620 Furrow Road………………………..$780,000

18855 Pebble Beach Way………………….$819,900

19475 Sherwood Trail………….…………..$855,000

917 Graywoods Terrace…………………….$858,900

80921

14327 Woodrock Path……………………..$325,000

14198 Petrel Drive…………………………$349,000

1172 Vista Oaks Drive………….………….$370,000

14407 Tierra Drive…………….…………..$418,000

1038 Barbaro Terrace………………………$437,300

850 Coyote Willow Drive…………………$467,000

13747 Narrowleaf Drive……….…………..$475,000

12361 Moscato Drive……………………….$528,800

2381 Diamond Creek Drive………………..$575,000

1157 Barbaro Terrace……………………….$583,400

12315 Candoni Terrace…………………….$589,900

11788 Spectacular Bid Circle………………$596,000

13466 Cedarville Way……………………...$637,000

12002 Monarchos Lane…………………….$663,200

12335 Candoni Terrace…………………….$702,400

1814 Elevation Way………………………..$756,700

2027 Ever Red Court……………………....$875,000

