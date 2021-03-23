This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded Dec. 14-20. Each listing includes the address and sales price.
80132
136 Old Creek Drive.................$335,000
1705 Moorwood Point..............$380,700
700 Sage Forest Lane.................$388,800
17115 Snowwood Drive............$399,000
748 Sage Forest Lane.................$401,900
755 Sage Forest Lane.................$467,600
744 Tailings Drive.....................$520,000
815 Tailings Drive......................$525,000
16447 Golden Sun Way..............$619,000
16379 Corkbark Terrace...........$661,500
1565 Blueberry Hills Road.........$671,000
20172 Sedgemere Road............$770,000
1135 Lake Woodmoor Drive....$780,100
17450 Minglewood Trail...........$950,000
19035 Purser Court..................$970,200
80921
10783 Hidden Pool Heights.....$367,300
13930 Nichlas Court.................$390,000
286 Luxury Lane......................$410,000
851 Timbertop Court................$570,000
1058 Argosy Court....................$615,000
815 Sword Dancer Drive...........$623,700
1895 Walnut Creek Court.........$699,200
801 Sword Dancer Drive...........$708,000
12341 Moscato Drive................$722,100
11820 Artful Way......................$741,300
2132 Rocking Horse Court.......$825,000
13625 Kitty Joe Court..............$935,000