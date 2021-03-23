Key in door

Photo courtesy of Metro Creative Connection

This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded Dec. 14-20. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80132

136 Old Creek Drive.................$335,000

1705 Moorwood Point..............$380,700

700 Sage Forest Lane.................$388,800

17115 Snowwood Drive............$399,000

748 Sage Forest Lane.................$401,900

755 Sage Forest Lane.................$467,600

744 Tailings Drive.....................$520,000

815 Tailings Drive......................$525,000

16447 Golden Sun Way..............$619,000

16379 Corkbark Terrace...........$661,500

1565 Blueberry Hills Road.........$671,000

20172 Sedgemere Road............$770,000

1135 Lake Woodmoor Drive....$780,100

17450 Minglewood Trail...........$950,000

19035 Purser Court..................$970,200

80921

10783 Hidden Pool Heights.....$367,300

13930 Nichlas Court.................$390,000

286 Luxury Lane......................$410,000

851 Timbertop Court................$570,000

1058 Argosy Court....................$615,000

815 Sword Dancer Drive...........$623,700

1895 Walnut Creek Court.........$699,200

801 Sword Dancer Drive...........$708,000

12341 Moscato Drive................$722,100

11820 Artful Way......................$741,300

2132 Rocking Horse Court.......$825,000

13625 Kitty Joe Court..............$935,000

Tags

Load comments