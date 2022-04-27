Couple with keys to new home
This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded Dec. 13-19, 2021.

80132

16378 Hay Barn Heights........................$336,847

16392 Hay Barn Heights.........................$357,965

1998 Peak Prairie Lane.........................$428,917

1757 Rose Quartz Heights...................$429,000

2010 Peak Prairie Lane........................$456,689

1986 Peak Prairie Lane.........................$458,019

1031 Parkline Lane.................................$538,350

19583 Lindenmere Drive......................$560,000

17930 White Marble Drive.......................$615,000

20120 Doewood Drive............................$731,000

730 Woodmoor Drive............................$750,000

2910 Chennault Road...........................$750,000

15801 Lake Mist Drive..............................$769,000

1245 Bowstring Road...........................$850,000

16368 Golden Sun Way..........................$860,186

1227 Night Blue Circle............................$876,000

16225 Thunder Cat Way.......................$956,000

3670 Doolittle Road..............................$973,000

2235 County Line Road....................$1,000,000

784 Panoramic Drive.............................$1,138,717

1836 Pennyroyal Court.........................$1,150,000

16710 Happy Landing Drive................$2,050,000

80133

252 Shady Lane.....................................$199,000

315 Upper Glenway...............................$385,000

827 Circlecle Road...............................$425,000

80908

7440 Mount Elbert Point.......................$255,550

6530 Burrows Road...............................$351,000

7755 Forest Meadows Ave....................$369,795

7446 Mount Elbert Point.......................$428,400

7755 Forest Meadows Ave....................$437,750

8721 Drivey Needle Place......................$440,000

7765 Stockholm Grove..........................$445,000

8455 White Antelope Drive..................$450,000

5075 Shoup Road..................................$488,372

16650 Southwood Drive.......................$500,000

8330 Glendive Way..................................$513,155

7618 Forest Valley Loop.......................$520,059

7806 Springwood Terrace....................$530,000

8363 Mosby Way...................................$532,640

11196 Crisp Air Drive...............................$534,368

8814 Canary Circle...............................$540,000

7325 Mathews Road.............................$542,000

9440 Beaver Brook Drive.......................$615,989

3094 Golden Meadow Way....................$660,000

3431 Wind Waker Way...........................$665,036

9417 Cut Bank Drive...............................$687,958

2903 Golden Meadow Way....................$735,000

80921

7685 Forest Meadows Ave....................$369,400

7695 Forest Meadows Ave....................$417,050

6331 Hijinks Lane....................................$431,976

13945 Westchester Drive......................$530,000

2029 Medici Lane.................................$542,500

13920 Westchester Drive......................$608,500

11551 Silver Charm Way..........................$623,139

15950 Holbein Drive...............................$635,000

11591 Silver Charm Way........................$650,609

2282 Solterra St....................................$663,650

13840 Horsetail Terrace........................$683,000

2212 Solterra St......................................$749,607

15550 Deercross Court.........................$765,000

843 Sword Dancer Drive.........................$765,137

11542 Silver Charm Way........................$809,315

1165 Seattle Slew Heights......................$1,130,502

