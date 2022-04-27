This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded Dec. 13-19, 2021.
80132
16378 Hay Barn Heights........................$336,847
16392 Hay Barn Heights.........................$357,965
1998 Peak Prairie Lane.........................$428,917
1757 Rose Quartz Heights...................$429,000
2010 Peak Prairie Lane........................$456,689
1986 Peak Prairie Lane.........................$458,019
1031 Parkline Lane.................................$538,350
19583 Lindenmere Drive......................$560,000
17930 White Marble Drive.......................$615,000
20120 Doewood Drive............................$731,000
730 Woodmoor Drive............................$750,000
2910 Chennault Road...........................$750,000
15801 Lake Mist Drive..............................$769,000
1245 Bowstring Road...........................$850,000
16368 Golden Sun Way..........................$860,186
1227 Night Blue Circle............................$876,000
16225 Thunder Cat Way.......................$956,000
3670 Doolittle Road..............................$973,000
2235 County Line Road....................$1,000,000
784 Panoramic Drive.............................$1,138,717
1836 Pennyroyal Court.........................$1,150,000
16710 Happy Landing Drive................$2,050,000
80133
252 Shady Lane.....................................$199,000
315 Upper Glenway...............................$385,000
827 Circlecle Road...............................$425,000
80908
7440 Mount Elbert Point.......................$255,550
6530 Burrows Road...............................$351,000
7755 Forest Meadows Ave....................$369,795
7446 Mount Elbert Point.......................$428,400
7755 Forest Meadows Ave....................$437,750
8721 Drivey Needle Place......................$440,000
7765 Stockholm Grove..........................$445,000
8455 White Antelope Drive..................$450,000
5075 Shoup Road..................................$488,372
16650 Southwood Drive.......................$500,000
8330 Glendive Way..................................$513,155
7618 Forest Valley Loop.......................$520,059
7806 Springwood Terrace....................$530,000
8363 Mosby Way...................................$532,640
11196 Crisp Air Drive...............................$534,368
8814 Canary Circle...............................$540,000
7325 Mathews Road.............................$542,000
9440 Beaver Brook Drive.......................$615,989
3094 Golden Meadow Way....................$660,000
3431 Wind Waker Way...........................$665,036
9417 Cut Bank Drive...............................$687,958
2903 Golden Meadow Way....................$735,000
80921
7685 Forest Meadows Ave....................$369,400
7695 Forest Meadows Ave....................$417,050
6331 Hijinks Lane....................................$431,976
13945 Westchester Drive......................$530,000
2029 Medici Lane.................................$542,500
13920 Westchester Drive......................$608,500
11551 Silver Charm Way..........................$623,139
15950 Holbein Drive...............................$635,000
11591 Silver Charm Way........................$650,609
2282 Solterra St....................................$663,650
13840 Horsetail Terrace........................$683,000
2212 Solterra St......................................$749,607
15550 Deercross Court.........................$765,000
843 Sword Dancer Drive.........................$765,137
11542 Silver Charm Way........................$809,315
1165 Seattle Slew Heights......................$1,130,502