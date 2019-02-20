Key in door
This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of Dec. 31-Jan. 6. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80132

17745 Leisure Lake Drive……..…$348,000

17155 Mountain Lake Drive…..…$375,000

2002 Wagon Gap Trail………...…$424,500

17861 White Marble Drive…….…$425,500

15684 Split Creek Drive……….…$489,900

16115 Bridle Ridge Drive……..…$507,500

80921

14144 White Peak Drive…………$324,500

14125 Petrel Drive……………..…$380,000

474 Mountain Brush Heights....…$431,100

11524 Spectacular Bid Circle....…$475,000

12674 Cloudy Bay Drive………$1,038,300

