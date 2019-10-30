Couple with keys to new home

This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of Aug. 19-25. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80132

1304 Paula Circle……………..$240,000

1417 Red Mica Way………….$308,000

16964 Buffalo Valley Path……$337,000

863 Marine Corps Drive………$339,000

15548 Candle Creek Drive……$377,000

18185 Briarhaven Court………$389,000

406 Talus Road………………..$395,000

15595 Candle Creek Drive……$401,500

2583 Lakes Edge Drive……….$452,600

15868 Long Valley Drive……..$568,100

1010 Melinda Lane…………...$600,000

18425 Sunburst Drive…………$610,000

1486 Catnap Lane…………….$647,100

1586 Catnap Lane…………….$655,200

18590 Peaceful Pines Road…..$720,000

20322 Glasbury Road…………$799,000

80921

1827 Redbank Drive………….$349,000

1375 Sunshine Valley Way……$356,300

290 Avocet Loop……………...$358,000

14505 Westchester Drive…….$485,000

1490 Promontory Bluff View…$489,900

11914 Red Bullet Lane………$525,000

15350 Ridgefield Lane……….$550,000

2331 Ledgewood Drive……….$565,000

15190 Ridgefield Lane………..$595,000

12654 Woodmont Drive……..$600,000

12794 Pensador Drive………..$688,000

15864 Wildhaven Lane………$784,500

1820 Clayhouse Drive………..$785,600

2005 O’leary Point………….$1,310,000

