This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of Aug. 19-25. Each listing includes the address and sales price.
80132
1304 Paula Circle……………..$240,000
1417 Red Mica Way………….$308,000
16964 Buffalo Valley Path……$337,000
863 Marine Corps Drive………$339,000
15548 Candle Creek Drive……$377,000
18185 Briarhaven Court………$389,000
406 Talus Road………………..$395,000
15595 Candle Creek Drive……$401,500
2583 Lakes Edge Drive……….$452,600
15868 Long Valley Drive……..$568,100
1010 Melinda Lane…………...$600,000
18425 Sunburst Drive…………$610,000
1486 Catnap Lane…………….$647,100
1586 Catnap Lane…………….$655,200
18590 Peaceful Pines Road…..$720,000
20322 Glasbury Road…………$799,000
80921
1827 Redbank Drive………….$349,000
1375 Sunshine Valley Way……$356,300
290 Avocet Loop……………...$358,000
14505 Westchester Drive…….$485,000
1490 Promontory Bluff View…$489,900
11914 Red Bullet Lane………$525,000
15350 Ridgefield Lane……….$550,000
2331 Ledgewood Drive……….$565,000
15190 Ridgefield Lane………..$595,000
12654 Woodmont Drive……..$600,000
12794 Pensador Drive………..$688,000
15864 Wildhaven Lane………$784,500
1820 Clayhouse Drive………..$785,600
2005 O’leary Point………….$1,310,000