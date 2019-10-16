This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of Aug. 5-11. Each listing includes the address and sales price.
80132
17044 Blue Mist Grove…$280,500
17099 Blue Mist Grove…$285,000
15695 Split Creek Drive…$410,000
2142 Ranchero Drive…$450,000
19656 Still River Court…$508,500
15818 Long Valley Drive…$517,900
20230 True Vista Circle…$530,000
15828 Long Valley Drive…$605,900
15798 Long Valley Drive…$635,300
16477 Corkbark Terrace…$661,900
1476 Catnap Lane…$701,600
80921
1365 Sunshine Valley Way…$312,000
14136 White Peak Drive…$370,000
15260 Sun Hills Drive…$417,000
565 Rangely Drive…$455,000
13809 Horsetail Terrace…$455,000
448 Caprice Court…$455,000
12340 Bandon Drive…$464,900
15615 Timberside Court…$500,000
15260 Steinbeck Lane…$600,000