This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of Aug. 5-11. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80132

17044 Blue Mist Grove…$280,500

17099 Blue Mist Grove…$285,000

15695 Split Creek Drive…$410,000

2142 Ranchero Drive…$450,000

19656 Still River Court…$508,500

15818 Long Valley Drive…$517,900

20230 True Vista Circle…$530,000

15828 Long Valley Drive…$605,900

15798 Long Valley Drive…$635,300

16477 Corkbark Terrace…$661,900

1476 Catnap Lane…$701,600

80921

1365 Sunshine Valley Way…$312,000

14136 White Peak Drive…$370,000

15260 Sun Hills Drive…$417,000

565 Rangely Drive…$455,000

13809 Horsetail Terrace…$455,000

448 Caprice Court…$455,000

12340 Bandon Drive…$464,900

15615 Timberside Court…$500,000

15260 Steinbeck Lane…$600,000

