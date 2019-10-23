Key in door

This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of Aug. 12-18. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80132

1335 Paula Circle……………$269,500

20281 High Pines Drive……$490,000

20280 Doewood Drive……...$579,000

783 Sweet Pine Court……….$600,000

165 King Arthurs Knoll……..$700,000

15850 Bridle Ridge Drive…..$800,000

19010 Deerfield Road………$819,000

16226 Lark Sparrow Place…$956,500

80921

324 Mission Hill Way………$285,000

14324 Peaceful Glen Grove...$345,000

1374 Sunshine Valley Way…$351,100

2005 Medici Lane…………..$385,000

1355 Sunshine Valley Way…$403,300

1364 Sunshine Valley Way…$416,600

2226 Diamond Creek Drive...$508,000

12412 Mount Baldy Drive….$525,000

1938 Walnut Creek Court…$530,700

11565 Spectacular Bid Circle...$549,000

13897 Windy Oaks Road…...$595,000

893 Tari Drive……………….$614,000

12541 Chianti Court...………$789,000

12528 Pensador Drive………$830,000

