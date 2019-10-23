This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of Aug. 12-18. Each listing includes the address and sales price.
80132
1335 Paula Circle……………$269,500
20281 High Pines Drive……$490,000
20280 Doewood Drive……...$579,000
783 Sweet Pine Court……….$600,000
165 King Arthurs Knoll……..$700,000
15850 Bridle Ridge Drive…..$800,000
19010 Deerfield Road………$819,000
16226 Lark Sparrow Place…$956,500
80921
324 Mission Hill Way………$285,000
14324 Peaceful Glen Grove...$345,000
1374 Sunshine Valley Way…$351,100
2005 Medici Lane…………..$385,000
1355 Sunshine Valley Way…$403,300
1364 Sunshine Valley Way…$416,600
2226 Diamond Creek Drive...$508,000
12412 Mount Baldy Drive….$525,000
1938 Walnut Creek Court…$530,700
11565 Spectacular Bid Circle...$549,000
13897 Windy Oaks Road…...$595,000
893 Tari Drive……………….$614,000
12541 Chianti Court...………$789,000
12528 Pensador Drive………$830,000