This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded Aug. 9-15. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80132

824 N. Hancock Ave….............................$363,000

6140 Flintridge Drive…............................$381,000

11342 Method Point…..............................$385,000

16923 Buffalo Valley Path…..................$440,000

16604 Hallmark Trail…...........................$478,586

4315 Sandstone Drive…..........................$487,000

15625 Marine Veteran St….....................$513,900

20341 High Pines Drive…........................$515,000

160 Upper Glenway…..............................$525,000

1721 Willow Park Way…...........................$550,000

18165 Briarhaven Court…......................$550,000

18280 Knollwood Blvd…........................$565,000

17916 White Marble Drive…...................$585,000

948 Graywoods Terrace….........................$617,915

680 Harness Road…...............................$625,000

17325 Leisure Lake Drive…...................$685,000

3240 Doolittle Road…............................$730,000

15624 Colorado Central Way…..............$760,000

19505 Misty Morning Drive…...............$800,000

1062 Greenland Forest Drive….............$925,000

18175 Archers Drive….............................$950,000

19772 Kershaw Court…..........................$1,125,000

19559 Kershaw Court….......................$1,200,000

17564 Colonial Park Drive…...............$1,590,000

80908

11154 Fossil Dust Drive…...........................$475,341

11118 Fossil Dust Drive…...........................$535,827

9338 Cut Bank Drive…............................$579,380

7475 Chirgiton Road…............................$625,000

8365 Swan Road….................................$805,000

13160 Tahosa Lane…..............................$850,000

18070 Table Rock Road…......................$900,000

12030 Meadow Glen Lane…....................$917,500

19670 Lockridge Drive…........................$932,000

80921

15045 Tari Ct............................................$570,600

1919 Ruffino Dr............................................$613,321

11902 Alydar Loop...................................$824,678

