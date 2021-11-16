This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded Aug. 9-15. Each listing includes the address and sales price.
80132
824 N. Hancock Ave….............................$363,000
6140 Flintridge Drive…............................$381,000
11342 Method Point…..............................$385,000
16923 Buffalo Valley Path…..................$440,000
16604 Hallmark Trail…...........................$478,586
4315 Sandstone Drive…..........................$487,000
15625 Marine Veteran St….....................$513,900
20341 High Pines Drive…........................$515,000
160 Upper Glenway…..............................$525,000
1721 Willow Park Way…...........................$550,000
18165 Briarhaven Court…......................$550,000
18280 Knollwood Blvd…........................$565,000
17916 White Marble Drive…...................$585,000
948 Graywoods Terrace….........................$617,915
680 Harness Road…...............................$625,000
17325 Leisure Lake Drive…...................$685,000
3240 Doolittle Road…............................$730,000
15624 Colorado Central Way…..............$760,000
19505 Misty Morning Drive…...............$800,000
1062 Greenland Forest Drive….............$925,000
18175 Archers Drive….............................$950,000
19772 Kershaw Court…..........................$1,125,000
19559 Kershaw Court….......................$1,200,000
17564 Colonial Park Drive…...............$1,590,000
80908
11154 Fossil Dust Drive…...........................$475,341
11118 Fossil Dust Drive…...........................$535,827
9338 Cut Bank Drive…............................$579,380
7475 Chirgiton Road…............................$625,000
8365 Swan Road….................................$805,000
13160 Tahosa Lane…..............................$850,000
18070 Table Rock Road…......................$900,000
12030 Meadow Glen Lane…....................$917,500
19670 Lockridge Drive…........................$932,000
80921
15045 Tari Ct............................................$570,600
1919 Ruffino Dr............................................$613,321
11902 Alydar Loop...................................$824,678