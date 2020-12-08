This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded Aug. 31-Sept. 6. Each listing includes the address and sales price.
80132
1375 Villa Grove.................$254,900
1251 Walters Point............$283,000
15619 Kitchener Way.........$335,200
15615 Kitchener Way.........$348,600
15607 Kitchener Way........$386,100
15776 Paiute Circle............$449,000
18473 Dunes Lake Lane.....$450,000
756 Chesapeake Ave..........$492,500
15528 Colo. Central Way....$505,000
15718 Old Post Drive........$530,000
362 Winding Meadow Wy.$535,000
15675 Transcontinental Dr.$535,000
15951 Lake Mist Drive.......$569,900
1285 Blueberry Hills Rd...$582,500
20240 Doewood Drive.......$585,000
15697 Old Post Drive.........$612,000
18975 Shadowood Drive....$660,000
1535 Plowman Drive.........$670,000
18700 Augusta Drive..........$689,000
18860 Deerfield Road........$712,000
20097 Royal Troon Drive...$745,000
1140 Cambrook Court.......$750,000
19585 Misty Morning Dr..$750,000
19615 Hidden Springs Gln$769,000
1590 Summerglow Lane....$780,000
4610 Red Rock Ranch Dr..$827,000
19004 Hilltop Pines Path..$867,000
18110 Archers Drive...........$890,000
1175 Dolan Drive............$1,000,000
80921
11564 Black Maple Lane....$337,000
945 Pistol River Way...........$455,000
12409 Salmon Point...........$455,000
1171 Lawn Lake Trail........$561,500
12695 Woodmont Drive....$570,000
11892 Artful Way...............$582,600
2313 Cinnabar Road.........$605,000
1095 Becky Drive...............$655,000
1834 Elevation Way............$746,600
11868 Artful Way................$823,700
12132 Cline Court.............$861,100