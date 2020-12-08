Key in door

This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded Aug. 31-Sept. 6. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80132

1375 Villa Grove.................$254,900

1251 Walters Point............$283,000

15619 Kitchener Way.........$335,200

15615 Kitchener Way.........$348,600

15607 Kitchener Way........$386,100

15776 Paiute Circle............$449,000

18473 Dunes Lake Lane.....$450,000

756 Chesapeake Ave..........$492,500

15528 Colo. Central Way....$505,000

15718 Old Post Drive........$530,000

362 Winding Meadow Wy.$535,000

15675 Transcontinental Dr.$535,000

15951 Lake Mist Drive.......$569,900

1285 Blueberry Hills Rd...$582,500

20240 Doewood Drive.......$585,000

15697 Old Post Drive.........$612,000

18975 Shadowood Drive....$660,000

1535 Plowman Drive.........$670,000

18700 Augusta Drive..........$689,000

18860 Deerfield Road........$712,000

20097 Royal Troon Drive...$745,000

1140 Cambrook Court.......$750,000

19585 Misty Morning Dr..$750,000

19615 Hidden Springs Gln$769,000

1590 Summerglow Lane....$780,000

4610 Red Rock Ranch Dr..$827,000

19004 Hilltop Pines Path..$867,000

18110 Archers Drive...........$890,000

1175 Dolan Drive............$1,000,000

80921

11564 Black Maple Lane....$337,000

945 Pistol River Way...........$455,000

12409 Salmon Point...........$455,000

1171 Lawn Lake Trail........$561,500

12695 Woodmont Drive....$570,000

11892 Artful Way...............$582,600

2313 Cinnabar Road.........$605,000

1095 Becky Drive...............$655,000

1834 Elevation Way............$746,600

11868 Artful Way................$823,700

12132 Cline Court.............$861,100

