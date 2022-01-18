This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded Aug. 30-Sept. 12 Each listing includes the address and sales price.
80132
4220 Turner Road…...................$250,000
2915 Quincy Place…..…..…...........$285,000
1216 Paula Circle...........................$326,000
17032 Blue Mist Grove…...............$330,000
1196 Walters Point.........................$370,000
1915 Peak Prairie Lane…................$380,931
1363 Yellow Granite Way.............$395,000
937 Burning Bush Point…..…..…$395,000
1903 Peak Prairie Lane….............$413,881
500 Trumbull Lane…..….............$425,000
1710 Peak Prairie Lane..................$455,000
17015 Snowwood Drive…..…..…..$472,000
15638 Kitchener Way…..…..….....$475,000
17065 Foxcross Drive…..…..…..…$485,000
17115 Mountain Lake Drive…..…..$485,000
24 Pistol Creek Drive…..…..…....$490,000
17015 Mountain Lake Drive…..…$540,000
8966 Pacific Crest Drive…..…...$566,400
17650 Grist Mill Way…..….............$570,000
17183 Buffalo Valley Path...........$573,000
17926 Lapis Court…..…..…..….....$575,000
19340 Robin Hood Way…..…..….$595,000
610 Winding Hills Road…..…..….$600,000
17036 Park Trail Drive…..…..…....$615,000
16189 Hobson Place…..…..….......$642,600
17563 Leisure Lake Drive…..…..$669,900
15950 Dawson Creek Drive….....$685,000
204 Reading Way…..…..…...........$700,000
1010 South Park Drive…..…..…....$721,000
20320 Doewood Drive…..…..…..$730,000
16489 Curled Oak Drive…..…..….$742,500
15868 Long Valley Drive…..…...$765,000
1152 Greenland Forest Drive…...$775,000
4750 Red Forest Road…..…..…..$849,000
15926 Midland Valley Way…..….$850,000
19410 Indian Summer Lane…...$850,000
970 Bend In The Trail Road…...$875,000
16464 Golden Sun Way…..…......$884,788
19350 Bardsley Place…..….........$900,000
19130 Royal Troon Drive…..…..…$905,000
17831 Loverly Way…..…..…..........$928,500
1445 Summerglow Lan.............$945,000
1226 Carnahan Court…..…..…...$1,225,000
16311 Golden Sun Way….............$1,248,941
754 Long Timber Lane.............$2,150,000
80133
733 Meadow Lane…..…..…..….....$498,500
80908
44 E Clover Circle…..…..…..…......$307,000
1752 Rose Quartz Heights…..…..$357,365
7615 Red Fir Point…..…..…..........$360,000
1746 Rose Quartz Heights…..…..$367,025
7694 Sun Shimmer View….............$381,160
3324 Ironton Creek Point…..…..$385,500
1758 Rose Quartz Heights…..…..$387,865
7676 Frigid Air Point…..…..…......$388,360
1734 Rose Quartz Heights…..…..$393,270
1254 Lady Campbell Drive…..….$395,000
7543 Red Fir Point…..…..…........$400,000
7539 Johnsontown Heights…..$408,550
9023 Yellowtail Way…..…..….......$412,200
7710 Sun Shimmer View…............$414,925
11134 Tranquil Water Drive…..…..$434,575
11113 Faint Wind Drive…..…..........$449,756
6916 Daisy Hill Lane…................$450,000
7815 Dry Willow Way…..…..…........$472,500
8391 Hardwood Circle…..…..…....$477,250
9408 Beaver Brook Drive…..…..$485,966
8364 Mosby Way…..…..…............$488,874
7518 Forest Valley Loop…...........$495,000
7617 Forest Valley Loop…...........$500,000
8228 Chasewood Loop…...........$520,000
10235 Crags Court…..…..…...........$524,163
9003 Yellowtail Way…..…..….........$524,911
7921 Barraport Drive…..…..….....$525,000
9043 Yellowtail Way…..…..…........$528,930
11212 Silver Cloud Drive…..…..…..$542,282
8320 Glendive Way…..…..…........$552,459
11065 Deer Feather Dr…............$560,000
11033 Echo Canyon Drive…..…..$580,000
17540 Steppler Road…..…..........$590,000
11183 Faint Wind Drive…..…..…...$598,990
14390 Herring Road…..…..…......$600,000
11195 Silver Cloud Drive…..…..…..$604,575
9433 Cut Bank Drive…..…..…......$624,029
10325 Mill Creek Court…..…..….$640,000
6350 Vessey Road…..…..….........$645,000
8062 Wheatland Drive…..…..….$692,000
10622 Forest Creek Driv............$700,000
7345 Wilderness Drive…..….......$725,500
7855 Wildflower Road….............$740,000
4130 Kersdale Way…..….............$856,000
8215 Bar X Terrace…..….............$995,000
19725 Still Glen Drive…..…..…..…$1,150,000
16151 Timber Meadow Drive….$1,200,000
7070 Meadowpine Drive…..…..$1,215,000
80921
5377 Sunshade Point…..….........$290,000
3173 Squaw Valley Drive…..….....$428,000
220 Holbrook St.…..….................$447,000
1648 Smokey Ridge Way............$494,000
828 Salmon Pond Way…...........$550,000
9308 Valley Run Court…..…..…..$554,423
439 Gannet Drive…..…..…..…......$575,000
1154 Lawn Lake Trail…..…..…..…..$585,000
13748 Narrowleaf Drive…..…..…..$610,000
3257 Bark Tree Trail…..…..…..….$650,000
2030 Silver Creek Drive…..…..…$660,000
816 Sword Dancer Drive…..…..…..$698,184
11827 Artful Way…..…..…..…........$724,900
2368 Ledgewood Drive…..…..….$730,000
13090 Sea Smoke Circle…..…....$740,000
15947 Red Fox Lane…..…..….......$754,200
1836 Clayhouse Drive…..............$765,000
7275 Pine Cone Road…..…..…..…$775,000
945 Sir Barton Drive…..…..…......$790,477
17469 Old Cherokee Trail…..........$835,000
1441 Fieldwood Court…..…..........$835,000
15110 Ridgefield Lane…................$842,000
2051 Ever Red Court…..…............$857,278
12476 Ravenswood Drive…..…...$942,500
15665 Kingswood Drive…..….....$965,000
1991 Walnut Creek Court…..….$1,000,000
1930 Bent Creek Drive…..…..….$1,000,000
2212 Red Edge Heights…..….....$1,015,000
16015 Cliffrock Court…..….........$1,150,000
