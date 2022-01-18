Couple with keys to new home
Courtesy of Metro Creative Connection

This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded Aug. 30-Sept. 12 Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80132

4220 Turner Road…...................$250,000

2915 Quincy Place…..…..…...........$285,000

1216 Paula Circle...........................$326,000

17032 Blue Mist Grove…...............$330,000

1196 Walters Point.........................$370,000

1915 Peak Prairie Lane…................$380,931

1363 Yellow Granite Way.............$395,000

937 Burning Bush Point…..…..…$395,000

1903 Peak Prairie Lane….............$413,881

500 Trumbull Lane…..….............$425,000

1710 Peak Prairie Lane..................$455,000

17015 Snowwood Drive…..…..…..$472,000

15638 Kitchener Way…..…..….....$475,000

17065 Foxcross Drive…..…..…..…$485,000

17115 Mountain Lake Drive…..…..$485,000

24 Pistol Creek Drive…..…..…....$490,000

17015 Mountain Lake Drive…..…$540,000

8966 Pacific Crest Drive…..…...$566,400

17650 Grist Mill Way…..….............$570,000

17183 Buffalo Valley Path...........$573,000

17926 Lapis Court…..…..…..….....$575,000

19340 Robin Hood Way…..…..….$595,000

610 Winding Hills Road…..…..….$600,000

17036 Park Trail Drive…..…..…....$615,000

16189 Hobson Place…..…..….......$642,600

17563 Leisure Lake Drive…..…..$669,900

15950 Dawson Creek Drive….....$685,000

204 Reading Way…..…..…...........$700,000

1010 South Park Drive…..…..…....$721,000

20320 Doewood Drive…..…..…..$730,000

16489 Curled Oak Drive…..…..….$742,500

15868 Long Valley Drive…..…...$765,000

1152 Greenland Forest Drive…...$775,000

4750 Red Forest Road…..…..…..$849,000

15926 Midland Valley Way…..….$850,000

19410 Indian Summer Lane…...$850,000

970 Bend In The Trail Road…...$875,000

16464 Golden Sun Way…..…......$884,788

19350 Bardsley Place…..….........$900,000

19130 Royal Troon Drive…..…..…$905,000

17831 Loverly Way…..…..…..........$928,500

1445 Summerglow Lan.............$945,000

1226 Carnahan Court…..…..…...$1,225,000

16311 Golden Sun Way….............$1,248,941

754 Long Timber Lane.............$2,150,000

80133

733 Meadow Lane…..…..…..….....$498,500

80908

44 E Clover Circle…..…..…..…......$307,000

1752 Rose Quartz Heights…..…..$357,365

7615 Red Fir Point…..…..…..........$360,000

1746 Rose Quartz Heights…..…..$367,025

7694 Sun Shimmer View….............$381,160

3324 Ironton Creek Point…..…..$385,500

1758 Rose Quartz Heights…..…..$387,865

7676 Frigid Air Point…..…..…......$388,360

1734 Rose Quartz Heights…..…..$393,270

1254 Lady Campbell Drive…..….$395,000

7543 Red Fir Point…..…..…........$400,000

7539 Johnsontown Heights…..$408,550

9023 Yellowtail Way…..…..….......$412,200

7710 Sun Shimmer View…............$414,925

11134 Tranquil Water Drive…..…..$434,575

11113 Faint Wind Drive…..…..........$449,756

6916 Daisy Hill Lane…................$450,000

7815 Dry Willow Way…..…..…........$472,500

8391 Hardwood Circle…..…..…....$477,250

9408 Beaver Brook Drive…..…..$485,966

8364 Mosby Way…..…..…............$488,874

7518 Forest Valley Loop…...........$495,000

7617 Forest Valley Loop…...........$500,000

8228 Chasewood Loop…...........$520,000

10235 Crags Court…..…..…...........$524,163

9003 Yellowtail Way…..…..….........$524,911

7921 Barraport Drive…..…..….....$525,000

9043 Yellowtail Way…..…..…........$528,930

11212 Silver Cloud Drive…..…..…..$542,282

8320 Glendive Way…..…..…........$552,459

11065 Deer Feather Dr…............$560,000

11033 Echo Canyon Drive…..…..$580,000

17540 Steppler Road…..…..........$590,000

11183 Faint Wind Drive…..…..…...$598,990

14390 Herring Road…..…..…......$600,000

11195 Silver Cloud Drive…..…..…..$604,575

9433 Cut Bank Drive…..…..…......$624,029

10325 Mill Creek Court…..…..….$640,000

6350 Vessey Road…..…..….........$645,000

8062 Wheatland Drive…..…..….$692,000

10622 Forest Creek Driv............$700,000

7345 Wilderness Drive…..….......$725,500

7855 Wildflower Road….............$740,000

4130 Kersdale Way…..….............$856,000

8215 Bar X Terrace…..….............$995,000

19725 Still Glen Drive…..…..…..…$1,150,000

16151 Timber Meadow Drive….$1,200,000

7070 Meadowpine Drive…..…..$1,215,000

80921

5377 Sunshade Point…..….........$290,000

3173 Squaw Valley Drive…..….....$428,000

220 Holbrook St.…..….................$447,000

1648 Smokey Ridge Way............$494,000

828 Salmon Pond Way…...........$550,000

9308 Valley Run Court…..…..…..$554,423

439 Gannet Drive…..…..…..…......$575,000

1154 Lawn Lake Trail…..…..…..…..$585,000

13748 Narrowleaf Drive…..…..…..$610,000

3257 Bark Tree Trail…..…..…..….$650,000

2030 Silver Creek Drive…..…..…$660,000

816 Sword Dancer Drive…..…..…..$698,184

11827 Artful Way…..…..…..…........$724,900

2368 Ledgewood Drive…..…..….$730,000

13090 Sea Smoke Circle…..…....$740,000

15947 Red Fox Lane…..…..….......$754,200

1836 Clayhouse Drive…..............$765,000

7275 Pine Cone Road…..…..…..…$775,000

945 Sir Barton Drive…..…..…......$790,477

17469 Old Cherokee Trail…..........$835,000

1441 Fieldwood Court…..…..........$835,000

15110 Ridgefield Lane…................$842,000

2051 Ever Red Court…..…............$857,278

12476 Ravenswood Drive…..…...$942,500

15665 Kingswood Drive…..….....$965,000

1991 Walnut Creek Court…..….$1,000,000

1930 Bent Creek Drive…..…..….$1,000,000

2212 Red Edge Heights…..….....$1,015,000

16015 Cliffrock Court…..….........$1,150,000

