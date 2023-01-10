Couple with keys to new home
This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded Aug 29-Sept. 4.

80132

17072 Blue Mist Grove......................................$345,000

17016 Blue Mist Grove......................................$365,000

5327 E. Descanso Circle..................................$385,000

16479 Blue Yonder View.....................................$417,194

16451 Blue Yonder View..................................$446,344

15897 Little Bluestem Road...........................$590,000

15849 Little Bluestem Road...........................$625,000

17935 Lake Side Drive......................................$675,000

616 Saber Creek Drive........................................$699,181

255 Pinehurst Drive...........................................$710,000

16858 Roaming Elk Drive..................................$713,000

15773 Timber Trek Way....................................$979,200

16070 Misty Rain Court..................................$1,224,955

17148 Copper Valley Court..............................$2,104,019

80133

727 Meadow Lane............................................$430,000

80908

1627 Blue Sapphire View.................................$452,000

7723 Almond Wood Loop...............................$468,300

1617 Blue Sapphire View..................................$490,575

7638 Sun Shimmer View.................................$492,435

7614 Sun Shimmer View...................................$498,160

8404 Vanderwood Road.................................$510,000

7622 Sun Shimmer View..................................$528,625

7647 Sun Shimmer View.................................$529,000

7670 Sun Shimmer View..................................$534,235

7630 Sun Shimmer View.................................$543,855

8011 Barraport Drive.......................................$588,500

3045 Bright Moon Drive.................................$605,000

6078 Trappers Tale Court..............................$650,000

10864 Echo Canyon Drive...............................$657,200

10088 Bison Valley Trail...................................$812,300

4646 Wildroot Court...................................$2,308,000

80921

1414 Martin Drive...............................................$262,700

10752 Hidden Pool Heights.............................$454,900

1220 Tari Drive..................................................$550,000

714 N. Sheridan Ave.........................................$575,000

2424 Delicato Court.........................................$685,000

514 Coyote Willow Drive..................................$725,000

11665 Justify Drive............................................$734,900

11645 Justify Drive...........................................$759,900

3030 Stagecoach Road...................................$765,000

1367 Morro Bay Way.........................................$825,000

1138 Crystal Basin Drive..................................$875,000

2272 Cabernet Court.........................................$963,907

