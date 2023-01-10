This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded Aug 29-Sept. 4.
80132
17072 Blue Mist Grove......................................$345,000
17016 Blue Mist Grove......................................$365,000
5327 E. Descanso Circle..................................$385,000
16479 Blue Yonder View.....................................$417,194
16451 Blue Yonder View..................................$446,344
15897 Little Bluestem Road...........................$590,000
15849 Little Bluestem Road...........................$625,000
17935 Lake Side Drive......................................$675,000
616 Saber Creek Drive........................................$699,181
255 Pinehurst Drive...........................................$710,000
16858 Roaming Elk Drive..................................$713,000
15773 Timber Trek Way....................................$979,200
16070 Misty Rain Court..................................$1,224,955
17148 Copper Valley Court..............................$2,104,019
80133
727 Meadow Lane............................................$430,000
80908
1627 Blue Sapphire View.................................$452,000
7723 Almond Wood Loop...............................$468,300
1617 Blue Sapphire View..................................$490,575
7638 Sun Shimmer View.................................$492,435
7614 Sun Shimmer View...................................$498,160
8404 Vanderwood Road.................................$510,000
7622 Sun Shimmer View..................................$528,625
7647 Sun Shimmer View.................................$529,000
7670 Sun Shimmer View..................................$534,235
7630 Sun Shimmer View.................................$543,855
8011 Barraport Drive.......................................$588,500
3045 Bright Moon Drive.................................$605,000
6078 Trappers Tale Court..............................$650,000
10864 Echo Canyon Drive...............................$657,200
10088 Bison Valley Trail...................................$812,300
4646 Wildroot Court...................................$2,308,000
80921
1414 Martin Drive...............................................$262,700
10752 Hidden Pool Heights.............................$454,900
1220 Tari Drive..................................................$550,000
714 N. Sheridan Ave.........................................$575,000
2424 Delicato Court.........................................$685,000
514 Coyote Willow Drive..................................$725,000
11665 Justify Drive............................................$734,900
11645 Justify Drive...........................................$759,900
3030 Stagecoach Road...................................$765,000
1367 Morro Bay Way.........................................$825,000
1138 Crystal Basin Drive..................................$875,000
2272 Cabernet Court.........................................$963,907