This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of Aug. 24-30. Each listing includes the address and sales price.
80132
17043 Blue Mist Grove............$305,000
15623 Kitchener Way...............$382,000
15762 James Gate Place...........$397,000
15627 Kitchener Way...............$399,000
16541 Elk Valley Trail...............$415,000
15636 Dawson Creek Drive.....$450,000
16165 Lindbergh Road.............$450,000
17015 Foxcross Drive...............$455,000
707 Sage Forest Lane...............$495,700
20231 Melanie Ann Court........$520,000
305 Tam O Shanter Way..........$525,000
16380 Corkbark Terrace...........$564,600
15671 Colorado Central Way...$610,000
17679 White Marble Drive......$610,000
16609 Curled Oak Drive..........$688,000
17310 Charter Pines Drive.......$699,000
1033 Forest Chime Place.........$704,900
310 Lariat Loop........................$707,000
16188 Sunrise Glory Lane.......$848,200
1208 Carnahan Court...............$970,000
18881 Pagentry Place............$1,200,000
80921
324 Mission Hill Way ..............$305,000
2017 Democracy Point............ $328,700
328 Luxury Lane ......................$345,000
215 Medford Drive ..................$355,000
15215 Marblehead Court.........$375,000
853 Yellow Jasper Point............$400,000
865 Citrine View.......................$410,000
11268 Cold Creek View............$412,500
2643 Cinnabar Road.................$425,000
338 All Sky Drive......................$433,000
496 Twilight Mountain View....$460,000
130 Huntington Beach Drive...$475,000
13861 Single Leaf Court..........$542,400
13425 Cedarville Way...............$550,000
15830 Longmeadow Lane........$559,000
13009 Rockbridge Circle.........$579,900
11904 Artful Way......................$582,500
1973 Clayhouse Drive..............$584,200
1312 Hazeline Lake Drive........$585,000
1422 Fieldwood Court..............$615,000
1204 Equinox Drive..................$624,000
1964 Ruffino Drive...................$643,400
1842 Walnut Creek Court........$679,300
1125 Crystal Basin Drive..........$685,000
1135 Spectrum Loop................$729,000
12458 Pensador Drive..............$740,000
12527 Pensador Drive..............$760,000
12849 Pensador Drive..............$770,000
11814 Artful Way......................$870,700