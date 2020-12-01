neighborhood real estate

Photo courtesy of Metro Creative Connection

This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of Aug. 24-30. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80132

17043 Blue Mist Grove............$305,000

15623 Kitchener Way...............$382,000

15762 James Gate Place...........$397,000

15627 Kitchener Way...............$399,000

16541 Elk Valley Trail...............$415,000

15636 Dawson Creek Drive.....$450,000

16165 Lindbergh Road.............$450,000

17015 Foxcross Drive...............$455,000

707 Sage Forest Lane...............$495,700

20231 Melanie Ann Court........$520,000

305 Tam O Shanter Way..........$525,000

16380 Corkbark Terrace...........$564,600

15671 Colorado Central Way...$610,000

17679 White Marble Drive......$610,000

16609 Curled Oak Drive..........$688,000

17310 Charter Pines Drive.......$699,000

1033 Forest Chime Place.........$704,900

310 Lariat Loop........................$707,000

16188 Sunrise Glory Lane.......$848,200

1208 Carnahan Court...............$970,000

18881 Pagentry Place............$1,200,000

80921

324 Mission Hill Way ..............$305,000

2017 Democracy Point............ $328,700

328 Luxury Lane ......................$345,000

215 Medford Drive ..................$355,000

15215 Marblehead Court.........$375,000

853 Yellow Jasper Point............$400,000

865 Citrine View.......................$410,000

11268 Cold Creek View............$412,500

2643 Cinnabar Road.................$425,000

338 All Sky Drive......................$433,000

496 Twilight Mountain View....$460,000

130 Huntington Beach Drive...$475,000

13861 Single Leaf Court..........$542,400

13425 Cedarville Way...............$550,000

15830 Longmeadow Lane........$559,000

13009 Rockbridge Circle.........$579,900

11904 Artful Way......................$582,500

1973 Clayhouse Drive..............$584,200

1312 Hazeline Lake Drive........$585,000

1422 Fieldwood Court..............$615,000

1204 Equinox Drive..................$624,000

1964 Ruffino Drive...................$643,400

1842 Walnut Creek Court........$679,300

1125 Crystal Basin Drive..........$685,000

1135 Spectrum Loop................$729,000

12458 Pensador Drive..............$740,000

12527 Pensador Drive..............$760,000

12849 Pensador Drive..............$770,000

11814 Artful Way......................$870,700

Tags

Load comments