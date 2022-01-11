This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded Aug. 23-29. Each listing includes the address and sales price. Other listings from this same time period were published in this publication Dec. 8 prior to a hiatus in reporting from the assessor’s office. Find those here: bit.ly/3zOH1PH.
80132
- 17060 Blue Mist Grove…..…..…..…..…...................$365,000
- 2236 Creek Valley Circle…..…..………..…...............$470,000
- 15531 Candle Creek Drive……..…..….....…..............$521,000
- 16850 Mitchell Ave.…...........…....…..…..….............$525,000
- 15676 Lacuna Drive…..............….........…..…..….....$550,000
- 2589 Lake Of The Rockies Drive…..…..…...........$572,500
- 19400 Glencannon Way…..................…..…..….....$600,000
- 15978 Bridle Ridge Drive….........…..........…..…..…$678,000
- 17345 E Caribou Drive…...............….......…..…..….$695,000
- 15992 Lake Mist Drive…................…......…..…..…..$825,000
- 2957 Lakefront Drive…..…..…...…........................$855,000
- 19230 Lochmere Court…...…..…..…....................$1,190,000
80908
- 1309 Richards Ave.…..................…..…..…....…........$170,000
- 1222 Florence Ave.…..........................…..…..….......$250,500
- 7315 Forest Meadows Ave.….............…..…..…..….$350,000
- 7574 Sand Lake Heights…..…..…..….................…..$373,395
- 7531 Johnsontown Heights……..…..…..............…..$380,925
- 7523 Johnsontown Heights…......…..…..….......…..$390,950
- 7547 Johnsontown Heights…...........…..…..…....$406,000
- 7515 Johnsontown Heights…............…..…..…..….$407,650
- 11188 Crisp Air Drive…..…..…..….........................…...$441,749
- 7702 Sun Shimmer View…..…..…....…..................$444,985
- 7823 Superior Hill Place…........…..…..…..........…..$450,000
- 9248 Beaver Brook Drive…...........…..…..…..........$469,835
- 7547 Forest Valley Loop…....................…..…..…..$485,000
- 5501 Janga Drive…..…..….…..............................…..$558,100
- 14450 Pine Crest Drive…..…..……....................…..$647,000
- 9225 Beaver Brook Drive…..…..……................…..$654,507
- 7825 Lakeview Drive…..…..…...….........................$685,000
- 8250 White Antelope Drive…..…..……............…..$762,000
- 3995 Kakatosi Lane…..…..…..…...........................$1,100,000
80921
- 6320 Confederate Ridge Drive…..…..…..….........$455,000
- 12132 Mount Baldy Drive…..…..….….....................$555,000
- 14680 Latrobe Drive…..…..….…...........................$585,000
- 11595 Spectacular Bid Circle…..…..…..…..............$635,000
- 1940 Clayhouse Drive…..…..…..…............................$682,118
- 13661 Northgate Estates Drive…..…..…..…..........$706,000
- 11910 Artful Way…..…..…..…......................................$711,269
- 12544 Hawk Stone Drive…..…..…..…....................$760,000
- 11782 Spectacular Bid Circle…..…..….…................$850,631
- 11952 Artful Way…..…..….…...................................$920,000
- 16923 Carriage Horse Drive…..….....…................$960,000
- 2090 Old North Gate Road…..…..…..….............$1,500,000
