Couple with keys to new home
Courtesy of Metro Creative Connection

This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded Aug. 23-29. Each listing includes the address and sales price. Other listings from this same time period were published in this publication Dec. 8 prior to a hiatus in reporting from the assessor’s office. Find those here: bit.ly/3zOH1PH.

80132

  • 17060 Blue Mist Grove…..…..…..…..…...................$365,000
  • 2236 Creek Valley Circle…..…..………..…...............$470,000
  • 15531 Candle Creek Drive……..…..….....…..............$521,000
  • 16850 Mitchell Ave.…...........…....…..…..….............$525,000
  • 15676 Lacuna Drive…..............….........…..…..….....$550,000
  • 2589 Lake Of The Rockies Drive…..…..…...........$572,500
  • 19400 Glencannon Way…..................…..…..….....$600,000
  • 15978 Bridle Ridge Drive….........…..........…..…..…$678,000
  • 17345 E Caribou Drive…...............….......…..…..….$695,000
  • 15992 Lake Mist Drive…................…......…..…..…..$825,000
  • 2957 Lakefront Drive…..…..…...…........................$855,000
  • 19230 Lochmere Court…...…..…..…....................$1,190,000

80908

  • 1309 Richards Ave.…..................…..…..…....…........$170,000
  • 1222 Florence Ave.…..........................…..…..….......$250,500
  • 7315 Forest Meadows Ave.….............…..…..…..….$350,000
  • 7574 Sand Lake Heights…..…..…..….................…..$373,395
  • 7531 Johnsontown Heights……..…..…..............…..$380,925
  • 7523 Johnsontown Heights…......…..…..….......…..$390,950
  • 7547 Johnsontown Heights…...........…..…..…....$406,000
  • 7515 Johnsontown Heights…............…..…..…..….$407,650
  • 11188 Crisp Air Drive…..…..…..….........................…...$441,749
  • 7702 Sun Shimmer View…..…..…....…..................$444,985
  • 7823 Superior Hill Place…........…..…..…..........…..$450,000
  • 9248 Beaver Brook Drive…...........…..…..…..........$469,835
  • 7547 Forest Valley Loop…....................…..…..…..$485,000
  • 5501 Janga Drive…..…..….…..............................…..$558,100
  • 14450 Pine Crest Drive…..…..……....................…..$647,000
  • 9225 Beaver Brook Drive…..…..……................…..$654,507
  • 7825 Lakeview Drive…..…..…...….........................$685,000
  • 8250 White Antelope Drive…..…..……............…..$762,000
  • 3995 Kakatosi Lane…..…..…..…...........................$1,100,000

80921

  • 6320 Confederate Ridge Drive…..…..…..….........$455,000
  • 12132 Mount Baldy Drive…..…..….….....................$555,000
  • 14680 Latrobe Drive…..…..….…...........................$585,000
  • 11595 Spectacular Bid Circle…..…..…..…..............$635,000
  • 1940 Clayhouse Drive…..…..…..…............................$682,118
  • 13661 Northgate Estates Drive…..…..…..…..........$706,000
  • 11910 Artful Way…..…..…..…......................................$711,269
  • 12544 Hawk Stone Drive…..…..…..…....................$760,000
  • 11782 Spectacular Bid Circle…..…..….…................$850,631
  • 11952 Artful Way…..…..….…...................................$920,000
  • 16923 Carriage Horse Drive…..….....…................$960,000
  • 2090 Old North Gate Road…..…..…..….............$1,500,000

Tags

Load comments