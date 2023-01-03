This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded Aug 22-28.
80132
1175 Yellow Dogwood Heights.........................$415,000
15190 Bronco Drive............................................$425,000
1464 Red Mica Way..........................................$450,000
15890 Little Bluestem Road............................$601,300
16710 Elk Valley Trail............................................$610,000
2126 Flame Grass Drive.....................................$613,300
15922 Little Bluestem Road...........................$630,000
4425 Mesa Top Drive.......................................$669,945
1144 Night Blue Circle.......................................$699,900
16185 Gold Creek Drive......................................$719,900
20230 Doewood Drive.....................................$725,000
1535 Bowstring Road........................................$810,345
17255 Fairplay Drive..........................................$815,000
1573 Summerglow Lane..................................$855,000
4365 Mesa Top Drive.......................................$905,600
19867 Chisholm Trail......................................$1,150,000
19815 Capella Drive.......................................$1,400,000
680 Panoramic Drive.....................................$1,568,945
80133
422 Buena Vista Ave........................................$325,000
80908
3485 Colony Hills Lane...................................$260,000
5458 Jordy Russ Grov.....................................$379,900
1677 Blue Sapphire View.................................$422,460
1667 Blue Sapphire View..................................$447,220
7856 Dry Willow Way.......................................$450,000
1657 Blue Sapphire View..................................$461,465
1687 Blue Sapphire View.................................$470,435
7705 Almond Wood Loop...............................$486,309
7215 Walch St.....................................................$515,000
7646 Sun Shimmer View..................................$527,325
9911 Bison Valley Trail.......................................$745,000
10664 Forest Creek Drive................................$750,000
9886 Antelope Ravine Drive...........................$806,982
9934 Bison Valley Trail.....................................$849,900
2792 Elk Stone Court........................................$880,000
16758 Winsome Way.......................................$1,100,000
7435 Sandia Way..............................................$1,107,500
16512 Timber Meadow Drive..........................$1,750,000
80921
341 Panoramic Drive..........................................$185,000
14701 Air Garden Lane.....................................$622,500
1215 Diamond Rim Drive...................................$660,000
1673 Lookout Springs Drive............................$662,500
90 Desert Inn Way............................................$675,000
13896 Windy Oaks Road..................................$775,000
11614 Spectacular Bid Circle............................$775,000
15972 Red Fox Lane.........................................$780,000
13735 Silverberry Place....................................$816,000
16915 Cherry Crossing Drive...........................$885,000
4040 Hay Creek Road....................................$895,000
11694 Justify Drive.........................................$1,028,700
13686 Fife Court.............................................$1,070,000