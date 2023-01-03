Couple with keys to new home
Courtesy of Metro Creative Connection

This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded Aug 22-28.

80132

1175 Yellow Dogwood Heights.........................$415,000

15190 Bronco Drive............................................$425,000

1464 Red Mica Way..........................................$450,000

15890 Little Bluestem Road............................$601,300

16710 Elk Valley Trail............................................$610,000

2126 Flame Grass Drive.....................................$613,300

15922 Little Bluestem Road...........................$630,000

4425 Mesa Top Drive.......................................$669,945

1144 Night Blue Circle.......................................$699,900

16185 Gold Creek Drive......................................$719,900

20230 Doewood Drive.....................................$725,000

1535 Bowstring Road........................................$810,345

17255 Fairplay Drive..........................................$815,000

1573 Summerglow Lane..................................$855,000

4365 Mesa Top Drive.......................................$905,600

19867 Chisholm Trail......................................$1,150,000

19815 Capella Drive.......................................$1,400,000

680 Panoramic Drive.....................................$1,568,945

80133

422 Buena Vista Ave........................................$325,000

80908

3485 Colony Hills Lane...................................$260,000

5458 Jordy Russ Grov.....................................$379,900

1677 Blue Sapphire View.................................$422,460

1667 Blue Sapphire View..................................$447,220

7856 Dry Willow Way.......................................$450,000

1657 Blue Sapphire View..................................$461,465

1687 Blue Sapphire View.................................$470,435

7705 Almond Wood Loop...............................$486,309

7215 Walch St.....................................................$515,000

7646 Sun Shimmer View..................................$527,325

9911 Bison Valley Trail.......................................$745,000

10664 Forest Creek Drive................................$750,000

9886 Antelope Ravine Drive...........................$806,982

9934 Bison Valley Trail.....................................$849,900

2792 Elk Stone Court........................................$880,000

16758 Winsome Way.......................................$1,100,000

7435 Sandia Way..............................................$1,107,500

16512 Timber Meadow Drive..........................$1,750,000

80921

341 Panoramic Drive..........................................$185,000

14701 Air Garden Lane.....................................$622,500

1215 Diamond Rim Drive...................................$660,000

1673 Lookout Springs Drive............................$662,500

90 Desert Inn Way............................................$675,000

13896 Windy Oaks Road..................................$775,000

11614 Spectacular Bid Circle............................$775,000

15972 Red Fox Lane.........................................$780,000

13735 Silverberry Place....................................$816,000

16915 Cherry Crossing Drive...........................$885,000

4040 Hay Creek Road....................................$895,000

11694 Justify Drive.........................................$1,028,700

13686 Fife Court.............................................$1,070,000

Tags

Load comments