This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of Aug. 2-9. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80132

957 Burning Bush Point...........$299,000

16310 Blue Yonder View...........$356,400

2810 Hunters Glen Road.........$420,000

15610 Lacuna Drive.................$450,000

431 Oxbow Drive......................$451,000

17184 Buffalo Valley Path........$461,000

17892 Blue Opal Court............$477,000

19160 Beacon Lite Road..........$500,000

19055 Merry Men Circle..........$505,000

17940 Smugglers Road.............$525,000

18205 Forest View Road...........$525,000

174 Kettle Valley Way...............$550,000

17330 Caribou Drive East........$555,000

80 Saddlehorn Trail..................$565,000

1055 Golden Pine Lane............$585,000

3032 Waterfront Drive.............$599,900

15530 Short Line Court...........$610,000

815 Woodmoor Acres Drive.....$610,000

1556 Catnap Lane....................$615,000

17370 Cloverleaf Road.............$625,000

1726 Catnap Lane....................$715,000

18904 Cypress Point.................$730,000

16106 Bridle Ridge Drive.........$769,000

1460 Trumpeters Court............$880,000

1120 Edenhurst Court..............$890,000

1510 Summerglow Lane...........$915,000

1260 Scarsbrook Court..........$1,050,000

80921

11378 Rill Point........................$405,000

1375 Becky Drive......................$411,000

12976 Cupcake Heights...........$415,000

15325 Jessie Drive....................$431,000

855 Pistol River Way................$445,000

953 Deschutes Drive.................$505,500

944 Prickly Pear Place..............$550,500

1118 Seabiscuit Drive...............$558,000

1825 Clayhouse Drive..............$570,000

13256 Cedarville Way...............$578,000

12584 Pensador Drive..............$579,900

12401 Pensador Drive..............$645,000

1659 Oakmont Drive.............$1,280,000

14840 Raton Road.................$1,500,000

