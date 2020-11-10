This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of Aug. 2-9. Each listing includes the address and sales price.
80132
957 Burning Bush Point...........$299,000
16310 Blue Yonder View...........$356,400
2810 Hunters Glen Road.........$420,000
15610 Lacuna Drive.................$450,000
431 Oxbow Drive......................$451,000
17184 Buffalo Valley Path........$461,000
17892 Blue Opal Court............$477,000
19160 Beacon Lite Road..........$500,000
19055 Merry Men Circle..........$505,000
17940 Smugglers Road.............$525,000
18205 Forest View Road...........$525,000
174 Kettle Valley Way...............$550,000
17330 Caribou Drive East........$555,000
80 Saddlehorn Trail..................$565,000
1055 Golden Pine Lane............$585,000
3032 Waterfront Drive.............$599,900
15530 Short Line Court...........$610,000
815 Woodmoor Acres Drive.....$610,000
1556 Catnap Lane....................$615,000
17370 Cloverleaf Road.............$625,000
1726 Catnap Lane....................$715,000
18904 Cypress Point.................$730,000
16106 Bridle Ridge Drive.........$769,000
1460 Trumpeters Court............$880,000
1120 Edenhurst Court..............$890,000
1510 Summerglow Lane...........$915,000
1260 Scarsbrook Court..........$1,050,000
80921
11378 Rill Point........................$405,000
1375 Becky Drive......................$411,000
12976 Cupcake Heights...........$415,000
15325 Jessie Drive....................$431,000
855 Pistol River Way................$445,000
953 Deschutes Drive.................$505,500
944 Prickly Pear Place..............$550,500
1118 Seabiscuit Drive...............$558,000
1825 Clayhouse Drive..............$570,000
13256 Cedarville Way...............$578,000
12584 Pensador Drive..............$579,900
12401 Pensador Drive..............$645,000
1659 Oakmont Drive.............$1,280,000
14840 Raton Road.................$1,500,000